Somali forces say 75 al-Shabab fighters killed in fierce battle near Buurhakaba

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Mogadishu (AX) — The Federal Government of Somalia said Tuesday that its forces killed nearly 75 al-Shabab militants and wounded 56 others following a hours-long battle near Buurhakaba,…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Federal Government of Somalia said Tuesday that its forces killed nearly 75 al-Shabab militants and wounded 56 others following a hours-long battle near Buurhakaba, as troops conduct a major operation along a strategic route in the South West State area southwest of Mogadishu.

The Ministry of Defense said the fighting took place Monday in the Jameeca area during Operation Banooda, a new offensive by the Somali National Army targeting al-Shabab defenses in and around South West State.

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According to the ministry, armed fighters defending the positions engaged government forces in several locations, using vehicles rigged with explosives to attack military convoys, damaging some army vehicles.

“Nearly 75 militants were killed and 56 others were wounded,” the ministry said.

The actual casualties at the scene could not be independently verified. The ministry also did not provide details on whether any Somali soldiers were killed or wounded in the operation.

Al-Shabab, for its part, claimed to have inflicted heavy losses on government forces. The figures cited by the group also could not be independently verified. Local media likewise reported casualties among federal forces and the destruction of military vehicles, but did not provide verified official figures.

“The heroic Somali National Army forces will continue Operation ‘Banooda’ and will not stop pursuing the Khawaarij or anyone who provides them with support and shelter,” the Ministry of Defense said, using the name adopted by the Somali government for al-Shabab.

The ministry added that the operation aims to weaken al-Shabab’s military capabilities, destroy its hideouts and prevent it from regrouping.

Operation Banooda began late last week, as federal forces advanced along the route linking Baledogle, Leego and Buurhakaba.

The latest fighting comes amid a tense security and political situation in the Buurhakaba area.

Forces loyal to former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen seized control of Buurhakaba at the beginning of this month following clashes with federal and regional government forces. Government troops have since been advancing toward the district along the road linking Mogadishu and Baidoa.

Meanwhile, al-Shabab still maintains a presence in parts of the route, posing a major obstacle to the movement of government forces between the Lower Shabelle and Bay regions.

The federal government previously accused forces aligned with Laftagareen of having operational ties with al-Shabab, an allegation his supporters strongly denied. The armed group operates independently and has been fighting Somalia’s government forces for nearly two decades.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that Operation Banooda would continue and praised the army units that carried it out, describing the attack as part of a broader plan to reduce al-Shabab’s influence across southern Somalia.