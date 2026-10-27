Tinubu Launches Re-Election Bid as Nigeria Faces Economic Hardship

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Tinubu’s leading opponents include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former State Governor Peter Obi. In the 2023 presidential vote, Tinubu won just under 36.6% of the valid…

The campaign is expected to focus on economic recovery and the country’s persistent security problems. Since assuming office in 2023, Tinubu has faced widespread criticism after ending a…

President Bola Tinubu has officially opened his campaign for a second term ahead of Nigeria’s general election in January 2027, seeking re-election as millions of Nigerians continue to…

President Bola Tinubu has officially opened his campaign for a second term ahead of Nigeria’s general election in January 2027, seeking re-election as millions of Nigerians continue to face a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The campaign is expected to focus on economic recovery and the country’s persistent security problems. Since assuming office in 2023, Tinubu has faced widespread criticism after ending a decades-old fuel subsidy, a decision that contributed to a sharp rise in inflation nationwide.

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Tinubu’s leading opponents include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former State Governor Peter Obi. In the 2023 presidential vote, Tinubu won just under 36.6% of the valid ballots, while Abubakar received 29% and Obi secured 25.4%.