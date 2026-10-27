Tinubu Launches Re-Election Bid as Nigeria Faces Economic Hardship

President Bola Tinubu has officially opened his campaign for a second term ahead of Nigeria’s general election in January 2027, seeking re-election as millions of Nigerians continue to face a deepening cost-of-living crisis.
The campaign is expected to focus on economic recovery and the country’s persistent security problems. Since assuming office in 2023, Tinubu has faced widespread criticism after ending a decades-old fuel subsidy, a decision that contributed to a sharp rise in inflation nationwide.
Tinubu’s leading opponents include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former State Governor Peter Obi. In the 2023 presidential vote, Tinubu won just under 36.6% of the valid ballots, while Abubakar received 29% and Obi secured 25.4%.