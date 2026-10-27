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Tinubu Launches Re-Election Bid as Nigeria Faces Economic Hardship

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By Adam Omar October 27, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 7 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Tinubu Launches Re-Election Bid as Nigeria Faces Economic Woes

President Bola Tinubu has officially opened his campaign for a second term ahead of Nigeria’s general election in January 2027, seeking re-election as millions of Nigerians continue to face a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The campaign is expected to focus on economic recovery and the country’s persistent security problems. Since assuming office in 2023, Tinubu has faced widespread criticism after ending a decades-old fuel subsidy, a decision that contributed to a sharp rise in inflation nationwide.

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Tinubu’s leading opponents include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former State Governor Peter Obi. In the 2023 presidential vote, Tinubu won just under 36.6% of the valid ballots, while Abubakar received 29% and Obi secured 25.4%.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 649 published stories
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