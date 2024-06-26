East Africa

Somali Prime Minister and US Ambassador Deliberate on Fortifying Bilateral…

Mogadishu (AX) - On Tuesday, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and newly appointed US…

Seven Al-Shabab Militants Eliminated in Galgadud…

Ethiopian Pressure Forces Somalia to Delay ATMIS…

Hassan Sheikh Exposed: Bihi Brands Him as…

Somalia Strikes Deal with OPEC Fund to Resolve $36…

Kenya: Ruto Labels Tuesday’s Demonstrations…

EU Pursues Arab Alliances for Gaza Peace to…

Euro 2024: England Clinches Group C Crown with…

Kenyan Tax Protests Turn Deadly: 5 Killed,…

Czechia and Türkiye Clash in Thrilling Group F…

Haitians on Edge as Kenyan Police Embark on New…

Wararka Maanta iyo Axadle

Somalia

Mareykanka oo shaaciyay in Shirkadaha dalkiisa daneynayaan iney maalgashi ku sameystaan Soomaaliya

Abdiwahab Ahmed
 Arbaco, Juun, 26, 2024 (AX) - Raysal Wasaaraha Xukuumadda Federaalka Soomaaliya Xamse Cabdi Barre ayaa maanta  kulan la qaatay Danjiraha cusub ee dowladda Mareykanka u fadhiya Soomaaliya Richard H. Riley oo ay ka wada hadleen arrimo dhowr ah oo quseeya labada dowladood.Raysal wasaare Xamse iyo Danjire Richard ayaa ka wada hadlay danaha labada…
WARKA INTII KALE

The Pulse of Football

Sports

DEG-DEG: Chelsea Oo Dhamaystirtay Saxiixa Xiddig Ay Kala Soo Wareegtay Barcelona.

Kooxda Chelsea ayaa dhamaystirtay saxiixa xiddiga kooxda Barcelona ee Marc Guiu sida uu…

Ronaldo Shatters Records with His Historic 50th…

Haaland, Ugarte, Olmo, Kimmich, Lukaku, Yoro…

Conte Eagerly Prepares for Naples Showdown with…

Robert Lewandowski Oo Ballan-qaad U Sameeyay…

Foden Exits England’s Euro 2024 Squad to…

Lewandowski Oo Magacaabay 3 Xul Oo Ugu Cad-Cad Ku…

Querfeld Asserts Austria’s Capability to…

Cubarsi Spearheads Spain’s Elite Lineup for…

Man City Oo Dajisay Qorshe Ay Ku Helayso Rodrygo

Sabitzer’s Pride Shines as Austria Claims…

Turner Emphasizes Victory as Crucial for Copa…

Man United Oo Si Lama Filaan Ah Ugu Dhaqaaqaysa…

Shearer Critiques: England’s Lack of…

Axadle Editorial

Opinion

Is the Somali Federal Government Falling Out of Favor and Losing Political…

Federalism was crafted to set up a system for sharing power and resources among different regions,…

Somalia at a Standstill

Putting Somalia’s priorities in order:…

OP-ED: The Importance of Clear Constitutional…

Somalia is getting ready for its historic

Editorial

Why we welcome sanctions on ballot spoilers

EDITORIAL: Why Somalia’s House of Commons elections…

EDITORIAL: Turkey’s future policy in Somalia must…

EDITORIAL: As Somali intelligence displays exemption, who…

EDITORIAL: Somalia Wants Safety Company Cooperation Now

West Africa

North Africa

World News

Syria: Omars falafel

axadle
How to rebuild after a civil war? This is the question that arose for Omar and Wael Jalabi when they arrived in France and fled the civil war that…
1 of 14

Healthy

Weight Loss

Achieving Muscle Growth While Eating Fewer Calories: Is It Possible?

In the world of fitness and nutrition, there's been a lot of talk about…

Transform Your IHOP Order for Maximum Weight Loss…

Transform Your Belly: The Ultimate Fat-Burning…

Optimize Your Cracker Barrel Menu Choices for…

Unlock Faster Workout Results with Zone 2 Cardio:…

Fueling for Success: The Benefits of Timing Your…

Central African

Central Africa

Botswana’s President Condemns…

Unlocking the Potential: How Coltan…

Controversy Surrounds Affirmative Action…

Pascaline Bongo Case: “Hopes for a…

