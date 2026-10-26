Nigeria Tracks Scores of Contacts After Confirming an Ebola Case

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Investigators are assessing a possible connection to Ebola cases in Kenya after identifying genetic similarities between the viruses. However, authorities said there is no indication that the Nigerian…

At the time of the briefing, none of those identified had tested positive or shown symptoms, officials said. They will remain under observation for 21 days from their…

Health authorities are tracking 53 people who may have been exposed to Nigeria’s confirmed Ebola patient in the Federal Capital Territory, including healthcare workers, the patient’s husband, domestic…

Health authorities are tracking 53 people who may have been exposed to Nigeria’s confirmed Ebola patient in the Federal Capital Territory, including healthcare workers, the patient’s husband, domestic staff and personnel who handled sample collection.

At the time of the briefing, none of those identified had tested positive or shown symptoms, officials said. They will remain under observation for 21 days from their last possible exposure. Nigeria is also expanding laboratory capacity, reinforcing infection-prevention measures and increasing preparedness in states considered at higher risk.

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Investigators are assessing a possible connection to Ebola cases in Kenya after identifying genetic similarities between the viruses. However, authorities said there is no indication that the Nigerian patient travelled to Kenya. The NCDC has called on the public to cooperate with contact-tracing teams, report any symptoms and depend on verified updates from health officials.