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Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali National Army (SNA), supported by US forces, killed 61 members of the al-Shabab militia, including four commanders, and wounded 24 others in a…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali National Army (SNA), supported by US forces, killed 61 members of the al-Shabab militia, including four commanders, and wounded 24 others in a planned air and ground operation near Leego in the Lower Shabelle region, security sources confirmed.

Information obtained from officials indicates that the operations, which have been underway in recent days, targeted al-Shabab defenses along the Leego corridor. Several bases belonging to the group were destroyed, forcing the militants to flee areas they had previously controlled.

Fighters who survived the attacks by government forces and their international partners were confirmed to have fled on foot toward the areas of Buur, Ceel Bashiir, Bisaq Cade and Dalan Doole.

Security officials also said that Somali forces successfully cleared mines planted along roads in the operational area, removing threats to civilians and military convoys.

Sources described the operation as a major blow to al-Shabab’s capabilities in the Lower Shabelle region, stating that no civilians were harmed during the operation.

However, there have been no independent reports confirming the reported death and injury toll or the claim that civilians were not harmed.

Security officials did not disclose the names of the four commanders who were killed, nor did they say whether Somali or US forces suffered any casualties during the operation.

These latest activities are part of the ongoing offensive by Somali government forces against al-Shabab along the corridor linking Leego and Buurhakaba, where heavy clashes have occurred in recent weeks.

The area has faced intense fighting since October, resulting in significant casualties on both sides among government forces and al-Shabab fighters.

The US government, for its part, continues to provide military support to Somalia through joint counterterrorism operations, particularly airstrikes targeting al-Shabab positions.

On Nov. 19, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced that it had carried out airstrikes against al-Shabab near Leego, Yora Lafagari and Jamaame in southern Somalia between Nov. 13 and 15.

AFRICOM did not provide details on the official casualties resulting from those airstrikes, and it has not been confirmed whether they were directly linked to the latest reported operations.

The al-Shabab group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, has been fighting Somalia’s federal government for nearly two decades and continues to carry out attacks against military facilities, government sites and civilians.

Somali security forces have intensified their military offensive against the group as Somalia prepares to fully assume security responsibilities from African Union peacekeeping forces.