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Figures released on 20 November show that the outbreak has reached 11,762 confirmed cases and 5,775 deaths across eight provinces. The WHO has separately confirmed more than 87…

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said efforts were under way to safely evacuate the trapped personnel, while urging protection for healthcare workers, patients, and medical facilities. The violence…

More than 24 hours of intense fighting near a hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ituri province has left Ebola responders and World Health Organization staff…

More than 24 hours of intense fighting near a hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ituri province has left Ebola responders and World Health Organization staff sheltering in a maternity ward.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said efforts were under way to safely evacuate the trapped personnel, while urging protection for healthcare workers, patients, and medical facilities. The violence has hindered the response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, as Ituri accounts for more than two-thirds of all confirmed cases.

Figures released on 20 November show that the outbreak has reached 11,762 confirmed cases and 5,775 deaths across eight provinces. The WHO has separately confirmed more than 87 attacks against healthcare facilities and workers in the DR Congo since the start of the year.