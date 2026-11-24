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BMMC, Liberia’s first and largest commercial gold mining company, operates in the country’s west. Under the agreement, the company would support the addition of 270 megawatts to the…

A proposed US$5.7 billion Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA) between the Liberian government and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) is set to advance a major package of energy…

A proposed US$5.7 billion Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA) between the Liberian government and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) is set to advance a major package of energy and transport projects.

BMMC, Liberia’s first and largest commercial gold mining company, operates in the country’s west. Under the agreement, the company would support the addition of 270 megawatts to the national electricity grid, while road development would center on a 146-kilometer flagship highway corridor. The deal is scheduled for formal signing on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as it draws mixed reactions from the public and members of the opposition.