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As the industry's leading fixer and one of its most influential visionaries, Mr Huang was widely seen as central not only to Nvidia's future but also to the…

The Silicon Valley company's announcement on 12 November that Mr Huang was stepping down rattled investors and delivered a heavy blow to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, which…

Technology stocks surged across Asia today, extending a worldwide market rally after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive less than two weeks after he resigned over extramarital…

Technology stocks surged across Asia today, extending a worldwide market rally after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive less than two weeks after he resigned over extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a Chinese spy.

The Silicon Valley company’s announcement on 12 November that Mr Huang was stepping down rattled investors and delivered a heavy blow to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, which was already facing questions over its profitability and the enormous sums being invested in the sector.

As the industry’s leading fixer and one of its most influential visionaries, Mr Huang was widely seen as central not only to Nvidia’s future but also to the wider global expansion of AI, a force behind the technology revolution and a broader economic boom.

Word of his reinstatement, released shortly after Wall Street opened yesterday, sparked an extraordinary rebound. Nvidia shares climbed 31.5%, increasing the company’s market value by more than $900 billion (€824.85bn).

Asian markets, which had begun the week under pressure, quickly followed the US lead.

Taipei delivered the strongest performance, leaping more than 9% as chipmakers TSMC and MediaTek each gained 10%. Seoul advanced more than 6%, helped by rises of about 8% in market heavyweights SK hynix and Samsung.

Tokyo climbed 4%, with Advantest jumping 14%, Tokyo Electron rising 11% and Kioxia gaining 8%.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington and Manila also posted solid gains as investors embraced the news.

Shares in Nvidia soared 31.5%

“Jensen’s return takes away one of the biggest unknowns hanging over the AI trade,” said Saxo Markets’ Charu Chanana.

“He is not just Nvidia’s CEO; he is arguably the biggest salesman for the entire AI ecosystem. His relationships with customers, suppliers and capital providers are difficult to replicate.

“[His] return is particularly welcome for Asian technology stocks, many of which suffered collateral damage from Nvidia’s leadership crisis.”

National Australia Bank’s Gavin Friend said: “The AI trade has been given a reprieve, with Huang’s reinstatement assuaging fears of any unravelling of the circular financing activity that has been a key support for the sector.”

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Analysts cautioned, however, that Mr Huang’s return – which US President Donald Trump said came after he personally contacted Nvidia’s board – would not resolve the investigations or wider uncertainty that have weighed on the AI trade for the past six months.

Nvidia remains under scrutiny from investigators at the FBI and lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Mr Huang reportedly had a relationship with Alice Huang, who is not related to him and previously worked as an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. The company is being investigated over allegations that it helped Chinese firms obtain Nvidia’s most advanced chips.

The New York Times provided additional details at the weekend, reporting that Alice Huang had been in contact with China’s leading spy agency during the secret relationship.

The US added Megaspeed to a trade blacklist yesterday, preventing the company from buying advanced chips.

European shares, meanwhile, were mostly lower this afternoon after a technology-led rally that produced their strongest session in six months began to lose momentum.