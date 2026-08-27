Somali electoral commission names 12 districts for upcoming Hirshabelle elections

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Six of the selected districts are in Hiiraan: Beledweyne, Jalalaqsi, Bulo Burde, Matabaan, Jawiil and Farlibaax.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) has identified 12 districts in Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle where voters will elect House of Representatives members…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) has identified 12 districts in Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle where voters will elect House of Representatives members…

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Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) has identified 12 districts in Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle where voters will elect House of Representatives members and local council officials in Hirshabelle State.

Six of the selected districts are in Hiiraan: Beledweyne, Jalalaqsi, Bulo Burde, Matabaan, Jawiil and Farlibaax.

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In Middle Shabelle, the designated districts are Jowhar, Balcad, Warsheekh, Adale, Mahadaay and Raage Celle.

The commission also instructed authorities to designate and publish polling stations before the electoral process moves to its next stages.

NIEBC postponed the Hirshabelle House of Representatives and local council elections last week, after the polls had been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20.

The commission described the postponement as temporary, saying additional time was needed to complete essential preparations.

It said a revised election timetable and a new polling date would be announced within two weeks.