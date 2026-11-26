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Hargeisa (AX) — As the diplomatic dispute between Somalia’s federal government and Abu Dhabi reaches a critical point, the administration of North Western State of Somalia has announced…

Hargeisa (AX) — As the diplomatic dispute between Somalia’s federal government and Abu Dhabi reaches a critical point, the administration of North Western State of Somalia has announced a firm decision to further strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following the return of President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro after spending 17 days in the Gulf country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Nov. 26, announcing his return, North Western State of Somalia presidential spokesperson Hussein Adan Ege (Deyr) described the trip as a success, noting that it was part of the administration’s efforts to expand its multifaceted cooperation with the UAE.

However, the statement did not name the Emirati officials Irro met, identify the issues they discussed or announce any agreements reached during the visit.

Irro began his trip in Hargeisa on Nov. 9 and returned on Nov. 26, having spent more than two weeks in the UAE.

Some media reports said the North Western State of Somalia leader had been invited to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum, a closed-door strategic gathering held in the UAE from Nov. 13 to 15. However, the North Western State of Somalia presidency did not confirm his participation in the forum and provided no further details about his activities during the visit.

The visit came as relations between Somalia and the UAE deteriorated amid allegations of interference in Somalia’s internal affairs and concerns over Abu Dhabi’s dealings with the country’s regional administrations.

On Nov. 19, Somalia’s federal government ordered the UAE ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours while recalling its ambassador from Abu Dhabi for consultations.

The move came after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the UAE of undermining Somalia’s sovereignty, saying it provided political and financial support to regional administrations including North Western State of Somalia, Puntland and Jubaland.

Hassan Sheikh also accused Abu Dhabi of entering into agreements involving ports and security sites without the federal government’s authorization and of supporting armed forces outside the command of Somalia’s national security leadership.

The allegations stem from Somalia’s decision in January to cancel UAE agreements involving ports, economic cooperation, defense and security.

The UAE rejected Mogadishu’s accusations, condemned the order expelling its ambassador and accused the Somali government of using its domestic political disputes to damage relations between the two countries.

Abu Dhabi also said it had closed its embassy in Mogadishu in January and withdrawn all its diplomatic personnel because of the escalating tensions.

North Western State of Somalia, which declared its secession from Somalia in 1991, maintains deep economic and diplomatic ties with the UAE, despite Mogadishu’s longstanding opposition to agreements not approved by the central government.

The main pillar of their cooperation is the port of Berbera, where Dubai-based DP World has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to modernize the port and related infrastructure.

The project has elevated Berbera’s status as a regional trade corridor and strengthened the UAE’s economic interests along the Gulf of Aden.

Officials in North Western State of Somalia view the investment as the backbone of their efforts to expand trade, attract international investment and improve transport links with neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, the central government insists that any agreement affecting critical economic infrastructure and external security cooperation must respect Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The timing of Irro’s visit drew particular public attention because it coincided with a sharp escalation in the diplomatic rivalry between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi.

The North Western State of Somalia presidency has not yet provided details on whether the talks focused on the dispute between Somalia and the UAE, new investment in Berbera, security cooperation or any renewed efforts by North Western State of Somalia to seek broader international recognition.