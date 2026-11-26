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Ebola cases in eastern Congo have climbed past 12,000 as renewed fighting between rebels and government forces obstructs efforts to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak, health authorities said…

Ebola cases in eastern Congo have climbed past 12,000 as renewed fighting between rebels and government forces obstructs efforts to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak, health authorities said Thursday.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 12,021 infections, making it the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak ever recorded. Nearly half of those patients have died, according to official data.

The outbreak, declared in May, is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which no approved vaccine or treatment exists. It is already the deadliest of Congo’s 17 Ebola outbreaks and is approaching the death toll of the West African epidemic, which killed 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016.

Health workers face a combination of armed conflict, damaged or inadequate roads and community resistance driven by mistrust and misinformation.

Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of infected people, including those who have died. Containment depends on rapidly finding and isolating patients, tracing and monitoring people who may have been exposed, and safely burying victims.

Those efforts were further complicated Thursday when fighting resumed between the army and the Convention pour la revolution populaire rebels in Iga-Barriere, a mining town about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Bunia in eastern Congo.

The clashes sent fresh waves of displaced people toward Bunia, the capital of northeastern Ituri province and a key center for the Ebola response.

The CRP is one of more than 100 armed groups operating in eastern Congo, where years of violence have fueled one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

The group was established last year by former warlord Thomas Lubanga. In 2012, the International Criminal Court convicted Lubanga of recruiting children under 15 and using them in combat.

Earlier this week, fighting between government forces and the rebels prevented response teams from reaching some communities, disrupted monitoring of people exposed to the virus and reduced staffing at several treatment centers, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization’s Ebola incident manager, said Wednesday.

About a dozen people, including two WHO personnel and Congolese health officials, were evacuated to Bunia on Tuesday after spending three days trapped in a hospital in Akwe, northeast of the provincial capital, as intense crossfire continued, Smallwood said.