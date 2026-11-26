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Newsom, who is widely expected to consider a 2028 presidential campaign, announced earlier this month that California's more than 500 death-row prisoners would have their sentences changed to…

President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to accelerate federal executions, using a White House event to denounce California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to commute every death…

President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to accelerate federal executions, using a White House event to denounce California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute every death…

President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to accelerate federal executions, using a White House event to denounce California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute every death sentence in the state.

Newsom, who is widely expected to consider a 2028 presidential campaign, announced earlier this month that California’s more than 500 death-row prisoners would have their sentences changed to life in prison.

Trump attacked the decision at the Justice Department, where several victims’ relatives appeared to oppose Newsom’s action and describe its impact on their families.

“We come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so brutally betrayed by bad government and our political system,” Trump said, describing Newsom as a “terrible” governor.

“Mr President, I assure you that this Department of Justice is seeking the death penalty whenever appropriate for crimes committed in this country,” Blanche said as he introduced Trump. He added that the department had sought the death penalty 49 times since the ‌start of the administration.

Todd Blanche said the DoJ is pursuing the death penalty ‘whenever appropriate’

“Among those death row inmates he [Newsom] granted clemency were more than 110 child killers, more than 100 rapists who murdered their victims, and numerous serial killers,” Trump said.

Trump called the decision “one of the most shocking acts of injustice our country has ever seen,” adding: “I couldn’t believe it.”

Newsom’s office, responding to a related post on X by White House spokesman Steven Cheung, said that “every person… commuted from California’s death row will die in prison. Not one walks out.”

“But Donald Trump’s criminals? They walk free as wealthy donors and lobbyists secure pardons amid serious pay-to-play allegations,” Newsom’s office said.

Trump also said he was instructing his attorney general “to expedite the execution of federal death sentences.” He added: “Once jurors have spoken, capital punishment will be swift and certain.”

Donald Trump embraces Sandy Friend, mother of Michael Lyons, who was abducted and murdered in May 1996, as she speaks during the event at the Department of Justice

California has 548 people awaiting execution, giving it one of the largest death-row populations in the world.

Yet the state has not carried out an execution in two decades, despite courts continuing to sentence people convicted of murder and other serious offenses to death.

Voters rejected efforts to abolish capital punishment in 2012 and again in 2016.

Newsom has said the death penalty is morally wrong and incompatible with California’s values.

He has also argued that it does not make communities safer.

According to an October Reuters/Ipsos poll, 55% of Americans support the death penalty, while 31% oppose it.

Newsom’s decision gives Trump a familiar political opening to argue that Democrats are weak on crime.

The move has been criticized by prosecutors and some victims’ families. Supporters of the commutations counter that capital punishment is expensive, applied inconsistently and carries the unacceptable possibility of executing an innocent person.

Trump last spoke at the DOJ in March 2025, delivering remarks centered on crime and ⁠immigration while airing grievances about his own criminal prosecutions. He also promised to expose what he described as misconduct by officials who had investigated him.

Since then, the department has ⁠pursued investigations involving several of Trump’s perceived enemies, although judges and grand juries have rejected some of those cases.

At the event, Trump announced measures intended to broaden the use of capital punishment. He directed the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for child murderers, rapists and human traffickers who kill their victims.

He instructed Blanche to move more quickly on executions, announced $150 million in grants for law enforcement ‌and said he would give $5,000 to a 17-year-old relative of a victim.