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The extended mandate is designed to help Mozambique independently plan and sustain military operations, alongside efforts to uphold human rights and protect civilians. It follows a strategic assessment…

Under a decision adopted by the Council, the funding will cover January 2027 through December 2028. The mission will continue training, mentoring and advising Mozambique’s armed forces on…

The European Union will keep its military assistance mission in Mozambique running through December 2028, committing €17.17 million to help the country confront Islamist insurgents in Cabo Delgado.…

The European Union will keep its military assistance mission in Mozambique running through December 2028, committing €17.17 million to help the country confront Islamist insurgents in Cabo Delgado.

Under a decision adopted by the Council, the funding will cover January 2027 through December 2028. The mission will continue training, mentoring and advising Mozambique’s armed forces on military planning, intelligence, logistics and operational readiness, while remaining outside direct combat operations.

The extended mandate is designed to help Mozambique independently plan and sustain military operations, alongside efforts to uphold human rights and protect civilians. It follows a strategic assessment conducted in September, which concluded that continued EU support was needed to develop lasting capabilities within the country’s armed forces.