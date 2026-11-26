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The agreement also covers the construction and development of naval facilities in Somalia, projects intended to enhance maritime security and reinforce the country's military infrastructure.

At his weekly briefing, Aktürk said Ankara would assist Somalia in safeguarding its coastline, inland waters and maritime zones. The support will include training and capacity-building for personnel…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Turkey is set to help Somalia expand its naval and coast guard capabilities and improve maritime security under a defense cooperation agreement, Turkish Defense Ministry…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Turkey is set to help Somalia expand its naval and coast guard capabilities and improve maritime security under a defense cooperation agreement, Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk said Thursday.

At his weekly briefing, Aktürk said Ankara would assist Somalia in safeguarding its coastline, inland waters and maritime zones. The support will include training and capacity-building for personnel serving in the Somali Navy and coast guard.

The agreement also covers the construction and development of naval facilities in Somalia, projects intended to enhance maritime security and reinforce the country’s military infrastructure.

Turkish and Somali authorities are continuing talks over the facilities’ scope, construction schedule and the specific responsibilities Turkey will assume, Aktürk said.

The announcement comes after a Nov. 21 groundbreaking ceremony in Mogadishu for three projects designed to bolster the Somali Navy: a headquarters, a maritime operations coordination center and facilities for loading and unloading naval vessels.

The initiatives fall under a 10-year defense and economic cooperation agreement signed by Somalia and Turkey in February 2024. Under the deal, Ankara will help build, train and equip the Somali Navy while supporting operations against piracy, illegal fishing and other maritime threats.

Aktürk said Turkey would maintain its backing for Somalia’s efforts to build the capacity needed to defend itself, while also contributing to the country’s stability and economic development.

Turkey has emerged as one of Somalia’s main security partners, providing military training and assistance as Mogadishu works to rebuild its armed forces and reinforce control of its maritime territory.

AXADLETM