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At least 21 other people were injured in a massive fire that broke out after a fuel truck overturned on a major road. People look at vehicles burned…

At least 21 other people were injured in a massive fire that broke out after a fuel truck overturned on a major road.

People look at vehicles burned at the scene where the fire engulfed a fuel tanker in the al-Warak neighborhood of Imbabah district in Giza governorate, Egypt [Homahed Hossam/EPA]

A devastating accident has killed at least 31 people and injured 21 others after a truck carrying petroleum products overturned on Cairo’s ring road in Egypt, the Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

The disaster occurred on the upper deck of an elevated roadway in the al-Warak neighborhood of Imbabah district, Giza governorate. The major road where the incident took place is a vital link connecting the main roads in the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.

Local media reported that the truck veered from its lane before striking the road divider and overturning, immediately causing an explosion and a massive fire that was later extinguished.

Egypt’s Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that an extensive investigation had been launched into the cause of the accident and ordered DNA samples to be taken from the bodies to confirm their identities. Judicial officials also confirmed that 27 vehicles were completely destroyed in the incident.

The Health Ministry said 39 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene, while those affected were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said he would personally visit the crash site to assess the situation.

The official spokesperson for Egypt’s presidency said President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was “extending his deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the accident” and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

A statement from Egypt’s Cabinet said Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly had offered condolences to the families who lost relatives in the incident and ordered the government to cover the medical care costs of those injured.

“The Ministry of Health and Population is closely monitoring the situation at the scene, working in full coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure that quality medical care is provided to all those injured,” the ministry’s statement said.