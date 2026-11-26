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Naeem Abu Nahel, who headed Hamas' internal security apparatus in Gaza, died in a strike on western Gaza City, the sources said.

Israeli airstrikes killed a senior Hamas security official and six other people, including two police officers, in Gaza, according to medics and police.

Israeli airstrikes killed a senior Hamas security official and six other people, including two police officers, in Gaza, according to medics and police. Naeem Abu Nahel, who headed…

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Israeli airstrikes killed a senior Hamas security official and six other people, including two police officers, in Gaza, according to medics and police.

Naeem Abu Nahel, who headed Hamas’ internal security apparatus in Gaza, died in a strike on western Gaza City, the sources said.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet, the domestic security service, said in a joint statement that they had targeted a senior Hamas militant but did not name him. The statement said more details would be released later.

The internal security service is tasked in part with pursuing Palestinians suspected of collaborating with ‌Israel’s secret service and collecting intelligence on ⁠its plans.

The Hamas-run interior ministry said two of the dead were police officers.

Five other people were wounded in the strike, medics said.

A separate Israeli airstrike near the Netzarim corridor, farther north, killed three people, raising the overall death toll to ‌at least seven.

The Israeli military told Reuters that militants had been targeted in both strikes but offered no further details.

An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire brought an end to major combat in the devastated territory, but Israeli ‌attacks on Gaza have continued and Hamas has not disarmed.

Israel, which accuses Hamas of rebuilding ⁠and rearming, has ‌intensified its strikes across Gaza in recent months.

Hamas rejects those accusations, saying it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement and accusing Israel of seeking to undermine it.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire, according ⁠to separate Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli forces now hold roughly two-thirds of Gaza, compared with more than half when the ceasefire began. Hamas retains control of a narrow strip of territory along the Gaza coast.

Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, triggered a hunger crisis, displaced the territory’s entire population and prompted scholars and a United Nations inquiry to assess the situation as genocide.

Israel says it acted in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and abducted more than 250 hostages in an attack on Israel ‌in October 2023.