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Amid concerns that Nkrumah’s case may reflect a wider pattern, the Ghanaian government says it is considering a moratorium on the recruitment of domestic workers for employment in…

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has met Nkrumah and her family, assuring them that the government is pursuing justice on her behalf. The meeting also allowed the ministry…

Ghana has called on Iraqi authorities to prosecute those accused of violently assaulting Ghanaian domestic worker Stephanie Nkrumah, whose ordeal was captured in a video that has sparked…

Ghana has called on Iraqi authorities to prosecute those accused of violently assaulting Ghanaian domestic worker Stephanie Nkrumah, whose ordeal was captured in a video that has sparked widespread outrage.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has met Nkrumah and her family, assuring them that the government is pursuing justice on her behalf. The meeting also allowed the ministry to hear her account and gather information about her alleged abusers and their network to support Ghana’s diplomatic efforts.

Amid concerns that Nkrumah’s case may reflect a wider pattern, the Ghanaian government says it is considering a moratorium on the recruitment of domestic workers for employment in Iraq.