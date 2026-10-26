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Somalia’s president invites opposition groups to national election talks in Mogadishu

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 26, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 5 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali president invites opposition groups to national election talks in Mogadishu
Madaxweynaha Soomaaliya oo kooxaha mucaaradka ku casuumay wadahadallada doorashada qaranka ee Muqdisho

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for a national consultative conference to be held in Mogadishu from Nov. 14 to 18, 2026. Opposition parties and civil society representatives have been invited to seek a solution to disagreements over the country’s federal electoral process.

Invitations were formally sent to the Peace and Life Party, Somali Future Council, National Unity Forum and Civil Society Coalition.

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According to the presidency on Monday, the five-day conference will focus on the conduct of the federal elections, with the aim of using dialogue and consensus to build a shared understanding among political stakeholders.

The call comes as tensions have escalated between the federal government and opposition groups over the election timetable announced at the beginning of this month.

The independent National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set April 15, 2027, for elections to both houses of the Federal Parliament, while the presidential election has been scheduled for May 15.

However, opposition coalitions, including the Somali Future Council, have strongly rejected the timetable, arguing that it was announced without an inclusive political agreement.

The council had previously called for negotiations to be reopened to reach agreement on the electoral framework, warning that unilateral measures could deepen political divisions and weaken Somalia’s federal system.

The planned November forum could provide an opportunity for the government and invited political figures to discuss at the negotiating table the disputes arising from the electoral process.

It remains unclear whether all the invited parties will attend the conference or whether the consultations will lead to changes to the previously announced election timetable.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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