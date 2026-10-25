NISA arrests man suspected of grenade attack in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district

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Mogadishu — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced on Sunday that it had arrested a man suspected of carrying out a grenade attack on a checkpoint…

Mogadishu — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced on Sunday that it had arrested a man suspected of carrying out a grenade attack on a checkpoint in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district, in which three civilians and a security officer were injured.

The suspect, identified as Abdisalan Yacquub Nur, also known as Abdisamad, was arrested in a planned operation conducted by intelligence forces after investigators examined security camera footage recording the attack, which occurred on Friday evening, according to a statement issued by the agency.

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NISA said the grenade was thrown at the checkpoint shortly after the Maghrib prayer, injuring four people.

“Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage obtained from the scene helped investigators identify and arrest the suspect. The recordings now serve as official evidence in the ongoing investigation,” the agency said.

According to NISA, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect was involved in gathering information on and marking potential targets for attacks in Mogadishu, as well as facilitating the transportation of explosives used in previous attacks.

The agency also said it was investigating suspicions that he was involved in at least 10 grenade attacks carried out in various districts of the capital, including Kaxda, Garasbaaley, Dayniile, Daarusalaam, Wadajir, Hodan, Kaaraan and Heliwaa.

The attacks injured 12 people, including civilians and members of the security forces, NISA said, although the agency did not provide details on when the attacks took place or the breakdown of those affected.

NISA did not disclose whether the suspect had been formally brought before a court or whether other individuals who assisted in the attack were expected to be arrested.

Meanwhile, no independent sources have verified the allegations against the arrested man.

The intelligence agency reiterated that it would continue targeted operations against individuals suspected of extremism and networks organising attacks against security forces and civilians in Mogadishu.

NISA frequently uses the term “Khawarij” to refer to the al-Shabab militia, an Arabic term used by the Somali government for extremist groups.

The arrest comes as Mogadishu undergoes ongoing security operations aimed at strengthening security and preventing grenade attacks and other acts targeting government facilities and security officials.