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U.S. Intelligence Warns Iranian Plots Targeting Americans in Middle East Have Advanced

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 25, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 day ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
U.S. Intelligence Warns Iranian Plots Targeting Americans in Middle East Have Advanced

WASHINGTON – U.S. officials are warning that Iranian efforts to carry out deadly attacks against American personnel in the Middle East have moved into an advanced phase, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The assessment was contained in a memo sent Friday by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to the newspaper.

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Iran has “substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel,” the memo said, describing “lethal plotting” as having reached advanced stages in the Middle East and certain other countries.

The warning comes as the United States scales back some diplomatic and military operations in the region. The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. personnel had departed several embassies and military bases, while nonessential staff were ordered to leave the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia and other locations.

A U.S. official told the Journal that suspected Iranian plans were among the considerations behind the personnel withdrawals.

The report adds to earlier accounts of adjustments to the American military and diplomatic footprint. NBC News reported on Oct. 21 that the United States had quietly reduced troop levels at bases in Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait, while also lowering staffing at several diplomatic posts.

That same day, journalist Timour Azhari reported, citing U.S. officials, that the State Department was preparing ordered departures from embassies throughout the Gulf.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott rejected that account as inaccurate, saying the ordered departure applied only to Saudi Arabia. He also pointed to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels as one reason for the security measures.

The conflicting reports leave the extent of the U.S. withdrawals—and the precise threats confronting American personnel in the region—unclear.

At the same time, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump was leaning toward restarting major combat operations. The newspaper said no final decision had been reached.

The developments come as regional tensions rise and concerns grow over possible attacks against U.S. forces and diplomatic facilities. As described by the newspaper, the intelligence assessment reflects increasing concern in Washington about potential Iranian operations, though the reported plots and their scope have not been independently established in the information provided.

The warnings could further complicate the U.S. security posture in the Middle East as the administration considers its military options while working to safeguard American personnel stationed across the region.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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