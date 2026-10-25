Fire Devastates Former Hitler Guest House Known as ‘Eagle’s Nest’

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Completed in 1938, the property was built as a retreat for Nazi officials and their guests. It stands high above Berchtesgaden, surrounded by the dramatic peaks of the…

About 200 firefighters and emergency personnel were working near Berchtesgaden in Bavaria after flames broke out yesterday at the building, officially called the Kehlsteinhaus, police said.

Fire crews spent hours fighting a major fire at the former Nazi guest house known as “The Eagle’s Nest” in southern Germany, as police examined the cause after…

Fire crews spent hours fighting a major fire at the former Nazi guest house known as “The Eagle’s Nest” in southern Germany, as police examined the cause after detaining a man close to the site, authorities said.

About 200 firefighters and emergency personnel were working near Berchtesgaden in Bavaria after flames broke out yesterday at the building, officially called the Kehlsteinhaus, police said.

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Completed in 1938, the property was built as a retreat for Nazi officials and their guests. It stands high above Berchtesgaden, surrounded by the dramatic peaks of the Bavarian Alps.

Adolf Hitler visited the site from time to time, leading to its nickname, “Hitler’s Tea House”. The building was separate from his nearby summer residence, the Berghof.

The Eagle’s Nest was built in 1938 as a guest house for Nazi officials

Police said they had detained a man near the property, although investigators had not determined what caused the fire.

“Whether the person is linked to the fire is currently the subject of a criminal investigation,” Bavarian police said in a statement.