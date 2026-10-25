 Skip to content
Monday, October 26, 2026 14 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Asr 15:02
Muqdisho 29°C
Breaking: Soomaaliya oo fasaxday qof lala xiriiriyay cudurka Ebola kadib 21 maalmood oo karantiil ah iyo labo baaritaan oo laga waayay
Breaking News
Soomaaliya oo fasaxday qof lala xiriiriyay cudurka Ebola kadib 21 maalmood oo karantiil ah iyo labo baaritaan oo laga waayaySaddex shirkadood oo koronto oo Soomaali ah oo qiimaha korontada ku kordhiyay 5 senti sababo la xiriira sare u kaca shidaalkaSomalia appoints Eritrean-trained naval chief, risking further strain with EthiopiaGabon Lifts Social Media Ban After Eight MonthsSheekadii Xiisaha laheyd ee kurbo aduun iyo kadeed caashaq Qeybtii 21aadKenya Ebola outbreak claims second life as cases rise to nineSoomaaliya oo fasaxday qof lala xiriiriyay cudurka Ebola kadib 21 maalmood oo karantiil ah iyo labo baaritaan oo laga waayaySaddex shirkadood oo koronto oo Soomaali ah oo qiimaha korontada ku kordhiyay 5 senti sababo la xiriira sare u kaca shidaalkaSomalia appoints Eritrean-trained naval chief, risking further strain with EthiopiaGabon Lifts Social Media Ban After Eight MonthsSheekadii Xiisaha laheyd ee kurbo aduun iyo kadeed caashaq Qeybtii 21aadKenya Ebola outbreak claims second life as cases rise to nine
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Fire Devastates Former Hitler Guest House Known as ‘Eagle’s Nest’

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed October 25, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 day ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Fire devastates former Hitler guest house 'Eagle's Nest'

Fire crews spent hours fighting a major fire at the former Nazi guest house known as “The Eagle’s Nest” in southern Germany, as police examined the cause after detaining a man close to the site, authorities said.

About 200 firefighters and emergency personnel were working near Berchtesgaden in Bavaria after flames broke out yesterday at the building, officially called the Kehlsteinhaus, police said.

- Advertisement -

Completed in 1938, the property was built as a retreat for Nazi officials and their guests. It stands high above Berchtesgaden, surrounded by the dramatic peaks of the Bavarian Alps.

Adolf Hitler visited the site from time to time, leading to its nickname, “Hitler’s Tea House”. The building was separate from his nearby summer residence, the Berghof.

The Eagle’s Nest was built in 1938 as a guest house for Nazi officials

Police said they had detained a man near the property, although investigators had not determined what caused the fire.

“Whether the person is linked to the fire is currently the subject of a criminal investigation,” Bavarian police said in a statement.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 5,355 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.