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Hargeisa (AX) — The United Nations Human Rights Office has strongly condemned the execution by shooting of nine men recently carried out in North Western State of Somalia,…

Hargeisa (AX) — The United Nations Human Rights Office has strongly condemned the execution by shooting of nine men recently carried out in North Western State of Somalia, arguing that their trial before a military court failed to meet international standards of justice and due process, and calling for the immediate suspension of other scheduled executions.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Nov. 18, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango expressed deep concern over the executions carried out on Nov. 11 after the defendants were convicted of murder.

“We deeply regret the shooting of nine men in Hargeisa on 11 November, following murder trials conducted before a military court that did not comply with international standards of justice and due process,” Magango said.

The United Nations called on the authorities in North Western State of Somalia to suspend all pending executions and urged the implementation of a nationwide moratorium on the death penalty throughout Somalia, with the ultimate goal of abolishing capital punishment entirely.

“We call for the suspension of pending executions. More broadly, we reiterate our call for a halt to executions throughout Somalia, with the aim of ultimately abolishing the death penalty altogether,” Magango said.

The nine men were executed by firing squad on Nov. 11 in the Mandheera area of Saahil region in North Western State of Somalia, after President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro approved the enforcement of the qisas sentences.

The men had previously been convicted of various murder charges, with reports confirming that most of them had formerly served in different branches of the security forces of North Western State of Somalia.

According to the UN Human Rights Office, the trials in the murder cases were assigned to military courts and breached international requirements guaranteeing a fair trial and equal justice.

The authorities in North Western State of Somalia have not publicly disclosed the names of the men executed, the circumstances surrounding the crimes for which they were convicted, or whether all avenues of appeal had been exhausted before the sentences were carried out.

Reports say the executions were carried out under qisas, a system established by Islamic law involving lawful compensation and retribution for those who take a life.

The UN Human Rights Office criticized the use of the death penalty in general, arguing that it directly contradicts the fundamental principles of human rights and human dignity.

“The death penalty is wholly incompatible with human dignity and human rights, including the right to life and the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” Magango said.

It added that available evidence shows that the death penalty does not help control or prevent serious crime.

The Mandheera area in Saahil region of North Western State of Somalia has historically been designated as the site for executing people sentenced by the courts, particularly in murder cases.

Successive administrations in North Western State of Somalia have regularly carried out such sentences, particularly against individuals convicted of crimes involving premeditated murder.

North Western State of Somalia declared its separation from Somalia in 1991 and established its own administration, courts and security institutions, although the federal government in Mogadishu continues to recognize the area as part of Somalia.

The UN Human Rights Office repeated its call for the authorities to halt further executions and move toward the formal abolition of the death penalty.

Meanwhile, no immediate response has been issued by officials in North Western State of Somalia to the allegations and appeals from the United Nations.