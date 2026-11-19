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According to the Defence Ministry, the Falcon 6X offers a longer flying range, allowing the president to make international journeys with fewer refuelling stops. An economist at the…

The government has defended the decision, saying Parliament approved the purchase last year and that it was financed without borrowing. Officials argue that improved economic conditions supported the…

The $61 million purchase of a French-made Falcon 6X presidential jet has ignited a political dispute, with opposition figures accusing President John Mahama’s administration of spending on the…

The $61 million purchase of a French-made Falcon 6X presidential jet has ignited a political dispute, with opposition figures accusing President John Mahama’s administration of spending on the wrong priority as unemployment, strained public services and the rising cost of living weigh on citizens.

The government has defended the decision, saying Parliament approved the purchase last year and that it was financed without borrowing. Officials argue that improved economic conditions supported the acquisition and that the new aircraft will replace an ageing presidential jet plagued by recurring maintenance problems.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Falcon 6X offers a longer flying range, allowing the president to make international journeys with fewer refuelling stops. An economist at the University of Ghana has questioned whether purchasing the aircraft was the most effective choice, however, and called for a cost-benefit analysis comparing ownership with leasing.