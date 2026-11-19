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France, which presented the draft with Britain, pointed to the growing danger of technology-enabled abuse. It said women in some parts of the world were increasingly facing violence…

The measure expands the scope of violence to include online and digital abuse. It calls on governments to enact laws and policies protecting women and girls from online…

Somalia was the sole country to reject a UN resolution aimed at strengthening global action against violence targeting women and girls, while the United States and Russia joined…

Somalia was the sole country to reject a UN resolution aimed at strengthening global action against violence targeting women and girls, while the United States and Russia joined four other nations in abstaining.

UNITED NATIONS — The resolution, put forward by France and Britain, cleared the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on Tuesday by 175 votes to one, with six countries abstaining. It urges member states to adopt broad measures to prevent violence, intimidation and attacks against women and girls, while reinforcing national laws and policies to combat them.

The measure expands the scope of violence to include online and digital abuse. It calls on governments to enact laws and policies protecting women and girls from online harassment, defamation and hate speech.

France, which presented the draft with Britain, pointed to the growing danger of technology-enabled abuse. It said women in some parts of the world were increasingly facing violence carried out through digital platforms and other technologies.

A report issued in August by UN Secretary-General António Guterres said nearly 50,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or other family members in 2024.

The report said technology had carried violence against women into the digital realm, where online stalking, surveillance and harassment are increasingly used to monitor and control victims. It identified GPS trackers, spyware and monitoring applications among the tools used by perpetrators.

Negotiations over the resolution continued for an extended period, with major disagreements focusing on references to sexual and reproductive health, safe abortion and other gender-related language.

The United States, which abstained along with Russia, Argentina, Burkina Faso, Belarus and Cameroon, said it regretted that the resolution continued to include references to sexual and reproductive health and safe abortion.

“There is no international ‘right to abortion,'” the US said in its explanation of vote.

Delegates also rejected a proposed amendment that would have placed the resolution within a broader provision on national sovereignty. Several countries sought revisions to language on intimate partner violence, marital rape and overlapping forms of discrimination. Other delegations criticized those efforts, warning that they would dilute protections for women and girls.

The United Kingdom praised the vote, saying one woman is killed by a partner or family member every 10 minutes and calling the figures appalling.

The European Union likewise welcomed the result, describing gender-related killings as a global scourge and saying the vote showed continued international resolve to end violence against women and girls.

Approval by the Third Committee does not make the resolution final. The UN General Assembly must still formally adopt it in December.

AXADLETM