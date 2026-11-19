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Mr Trump is contending with his war against Iran, a conflict that has disrupted oil supplies and driven up prices for consumers around the world, while an increasingly…

The meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen comes as Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine nears its five-year anniversary.

The leaders of China, the United States and Russia stood alongside other Asia-Pacific heads of government for a group photograph before their first trilateral summit, which Beijing has…

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The leaders of China, the United States and Russia stood alongside other Asia-Pacific heads of government for a group photograph before their first trilateral summit, which Beijing has presented as an effort to discuss “world peace”.

The meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen comes as Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine nears its five-year anniversary.

Mr Trump is contending with his war against Iran, a conflict that has disrupted oil supplies and driven up prices for consumers around the world, while an increasingly assertive China seeks to expand its influence across east Asia.

The gathering has raised concern that the three leaders could try to carve the world into competing spheres of influence — including by determining Ukraine’s future without Kyiv or European governments at the table.

Beijing, Washington and Moscow have offered differing descriptions of the summit’s agenda

The 80-year-old US president was also expected to hold a separate meeting with Mr Putin, an official told AFP.

China, the United States and Russia have each provided different accounts of what will be discussed on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Washington initially indicated that Ukraine would not be part of the talks, but Mr Trump later said the war would be discussed.

Mr Xi, meanwhile, does not regard the conflict as an issue China must resolve.

The Kremlin has said the agenda remains unsettled, although avoiding Ukraine could prove difficult. The summit is expected to last “no more than an hour”.

China has said only that the three leaders will engage in “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”.

Critics cautioned that the images from the meeting could weaken the US president’s standing while giving Mr Xi and Mr Putin a political boost.

“In Russia… it will be said after this meeting that Russia belongs to the key countries on the global stage and that the EU countries do not,” Russian political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told AFP.

“Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are playing Donald Trump like a cheap violin,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

Nuclear disarmament

Washington said the Iran war and nuclear disarmament would also be discussed, following the expiration in February of a US-Russia treaty governing atomic weapons.

China has consistently argued that the United States and Russia must first reduce their vast nuclear arsenals before Beijing will enter negotiations over its own smaller stockpile.

Vladimir Putin said he expected the trilateral summit to be ‘highly useful’

“Look, we have 4,000 nuclear weapons. Russia has 3,800 nuclear weapons. China now has four or five hundred, but they’re going to catch (up),” Mr Trump told Fox News in Shenzhen.

Mr Trump has also said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “would like” to travel to China to meet him.

The two leaders met three times during Mr Trump’s first term in office.

North Korea, which has moved closer to Russia in recent years, has not officially responded. Its state media instead showed Mr Kim visiting a naval university.

Airport welcome

In a departure from decades of diplomatic practice, Mr Xi welcomed Mr Trump at the airport. The two men briefly embraced before taking part in a red-carpet ceremony featuring cheering children and an air-force flyover.

The gesture echoed the airport reception Mr Trump gave Mr Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

Donald Trump was greeted by cheerleaders on his arrival in China

“It’s a friendship relationship. It’s a respect relationship,” Mr Trump told Fox News.

The airport ceremony demonstrated “great respect, and I appreciate that. That’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China too,” Mr Trump said.

‘Serene authority’

Other leaders attending the APEC gathering include Japan’s Sanae Takaichi, South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung, Canada’s Mark Carney and Australia’s Anthony Albanese.

Mr Takaichi, making her first visit since remarks about Taiwan angered Beijing a year ago, held talks with Mr Putin, with whom Tokyo also has strained relations.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum drew modest celebrity status on Chinese social media after flying economy class to Shenzhen, where she asked Mr Xi for a panda.

Despite their disagreements, all the leaders — including Mr Putin — joined the APEC “family photo” wearing specially made scarves.

Beyond the headline trilateral meeting, the leaders were also expected to address issues including trade and artificial intelligence.

Mr Xi opened the APEC leaders’ meeting by urging countries to “reduce barriers to trade and investment”.