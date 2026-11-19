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According to Gargash, the UAE had supported Somalia and its people through some of the country’s most challenging periods. He warned that internal political rivalries risked pulling Somalia…

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, made the accusation in a post on X on Wednesday, responding to Hassan Sheikh’s recent criticism of Abu Dhabi. Gargash…

UAE Accuses Somali President of Putting Personal Ambitions Before National Interests ABU DHABI — A senior United Arab Emirates official has intensified a diplomatic dispute with Somalia, accusing…

UAE Accuses Somali President of Putting Personal Ambitions Before National Interests

ABU DHABI — A senior United Arab Emirates official has intensified a diplomatic dispute with Somalia, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of placing personal political calculations above the country’s national priorities.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, made the accusation in a post on X on Wednesday, responding to Hassan Sheikh’s recent criticism of Abu Dhabi. Gargash said the Somali president’s remarks highlighted what he described as shifts in the leader’s political positions and policies.

According to Gargash, the UAE had supported Somalia and its people through some of the country’s most challenging periods. He warned that internal political rivalries risked pulling Somalia into regional confrontations that offered little benefit to citizens seeking security and stability.

“The outgoing Somali president’s attack on the UAE reflects the shifting nature of his positions and policies, and raises questions about his prioritisation of personal calculations over his country’s national interests,” Gargash wrote.

He said ties between the UAE and the Somali people would endure beyond temporary political disputes, individual interests and political ambitions.

Gargash’s comments came a day after Hassan Sheikh accused the UAE of meddling in Somalia’s domestic affairs. In a speech on Tuesday, the president alleged that Abu Dhabi had established military bases outside the control of the federal government and backed regional administrations in ways he said weakened Somalia’s national unity.

The exchange has unfolded alongside a separate political dispute over Hassan Sheikh’s presidential mandate. On Nov. 5, Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled that his four-year term had ended in May 2026 and that constitutional amendments approved by parliament in March had not extended his current tenure.

The court instructed political leaders to reach agreement on an electoral framework within 30 days and conduct elections within 90 days.

Gargash’s statement reflects the deepening rift between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi, despite years of cooperation involving trade, investment, humanitarian aid and security.

AXADLETM