Somalia opens fourth national cybersecurity forum as digital security efforts expand

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MOGADISHU — The Federal Government of Somalia on Tuesday opened the Fourth National Cybersecurity Forum in Mogadishu, as the country pursues wide-ranging efforts to secure its rapidly expanding…

MOGADISHU — The Federal Government of Somalia on Tuesday opened the Fourth National Cybersecurity Forum in Mogadishu, as the country pursues wide-ranging efforts to secure its rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

The two-day conference, jointly organized by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mogadishu University, is being held this year under the theme “Building Trust and Cybersecurity Resilience Through Security by Design.”

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Discussions at the forum are focusing on digital security governance, protecting technology infrastructure, preventing emerging threats and strengthening national capacity to respond to cyberattacks. Particular emphasis is also being placed on integrating security measures into digital systems from the outset, rather than waiting until they are put into operation.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation among the government, higher education institutions, the private sector and society at large,” said Mogadishu University President Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal. He added, “Universities have an indispensable role in developing the skills and research needed to address emerging digital security challenges.”

Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal also emphasized that the university had established a new Department of Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence.

The Director General of the NCA, Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, outlined the major achievements made in protecting cyberspace, including the launch of the Somalia National Computer Incident Response Team (SOMCIRT), capacity-building training for government officials, public awareness programs, and the development of a framework for risk management and cybersecurity compliance.

“The significant progress we have made this year provides a strong foundation for strengthening Somalia’s digital security. This forum is a valuable opportunity to exchange knowledge, research and expertise, while also advancing practical solutions to national cybersecurity efforts,” said Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh.

SOMCIRT was officially launched on March 7, becoming the country’s first national center tasked with coordinating the prevention, detection and response to cyberattacks. Operating under the communications authority, the center is responsible for receiving reports of security incidents, issuing immediate alerts and managing responses to threats targeting government institutions and the country’s critical infrastructure.

The National Communications Authority also concluded this year the first cybersecurity certification program for government employees, training information technology specialists from 21 government institutions in international digital security standards.

The Minister of Communications and Technology, Mohamed Adan Mo’allin, who officially opened the conference on Tuesday, announced that the government plans to establish a National Cybersecurity Academy.

“I am very hopeful that this conference will produce meaningful outcomes that will bring tangible benefits to the Somali people,” the minister said.

Somalia has significantly expanded efforts to build its digital security framework as government services, telecommunications companies, banks and other critical sectors increasingly rely on technology systems.

The House of the People passed the Cybersecurity Law in January, detailing the responsibilities of government institutions and operators of essential infrastructure, as well as the national system for reporting and responding to cyberattacks. The law also formally established the operation of SOMCIRT.

The National Cybersecurity Forum was first held in Mogadishu in 2023. Earlier meetings led government institutions and private companies to engage in in-depth discussions on digital threats, policy development, information sharing and protecting the country’s critical national infrastructure from harm.