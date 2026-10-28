Ebola Spreads in DR Congo as Families Struggle to Feed Themselves

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In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where more than 105 million people live, families battling Ebola may face an agonizing choice: protect themselves from the virus or…

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where more than 105 million people live, families battling Ebola may face an agonizing choice: protect themselves from the virus or preserve the income and resources needed to feed their children, according to the UN’s World Food Programme. Peter Kenny reports for allAfrica.