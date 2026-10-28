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Ebola Spreads in DR Congo as Families Struggle to Feed Themselves

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By Adam Omar October 28, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 8 hours ago 1-minute read
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UN Opens Major Ebola Treatment Centre in DR Congo
UN Opens Major Ebola Treatment Centre in DR Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where more than 105 million people live, families battling Ebola may face an agonizing choice: protect themselves from the virus or preserve the income and resources needed to feed their children, according to the UN’s World Food Programme. Peter Kenny reports for allAfrica.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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