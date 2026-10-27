Somalia Faces Security Challenges as African Union Troops Prepare to Leave Key Bases

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Somali troops are expected to take control of the positions and oversee security in nearby areas, the sources said. The specific locations and exact timetable for the handover…

Two sources familiar with the plans said the African Union mission had notified Somali federal government agencies of the intended withdrawal. They spoke on condition of anonymity because…

Somalia Braces for Security Strain as African Union Troops Prepare to Leave Three Key Positions MOGADISHU — Somalia’s security transition is set to face a new test in…

Somalia Braces for Security Strain as African Union Troops Prepare to Leave Three Key Positions

MOGADISHU — Somalia’s security transition is set to face a new test in early November, when African Union forces are expected to withdraw from three positions in the southern Lower Shabelle region and hand responsibility to the Somali National Army, Somali security sources told Axadle.

- Advertisement -

Two sources familiar with the plans said the African Union mission had notified Somali federal government agencies of the intended withdrawal. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the arrangements publicly.

Somali troops are expected to take control of the positions and oversee security in nearby areas, the sources said. The specific locations and exact timetable for the handover could not be independently confirmed.

The reported move comes as authorities plan to reduce and redeploy foreign forces serving with the African Union mission in Somalia. Most Ugandan troops are expected to be brought together in Mogadishu, particularly at the Halane compound, according to the sources.

Troops stationed at Halane are also expected to be among the last African Union personnel to remain in Somalia before the mission ends, the sources said. No official date has been announced for the final redeployment.

Somalia’s security strategy calls for international forces to gradually transfer responsibility to national institutions while efforts continue to improve the capabilities of Somali troops.

However, the federal government has previously voiced concerns about whether Somali forces can assume full responsibility for security nationwide in a single step, underscoring the difficulties surrounding the transition.

African Union forces have been central to Somalia’s security campaign, backing government troops in operations against Al-Shabaab and protecting important government facilities.

If the reported withdrawal proceeds, Somali forces will inherit additional responsibilities in the three affected areas. The consequences will depend on the handover’s timing, the number and readiness of Somali troops deployed, and conditions on the ground.

Axadle was unable to independently verify the plans. The African Union mission had not immediately made its official position available on the three locations, the number of personnel involved or the proposed redeployment schedule.

AXADLETM