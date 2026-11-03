Garissa representative urges voters to scrutinize candidates before choosing them

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Voters in Garissa have been urged to carefully assess the development record, efficiency in delivering public services and leadership maturity of individuals seeking elective positions in the 2027…

Voters in Garissa have been urged to carefully assess the development record, efficiency in delivering public services and leadership maturity of individuals seeking elective positions in the 2027 general election.

The appeal was made by Garissa Woman Representative Udgoon Siyad, who warned voters against being misled by shallow political rhetoric and false promises made during election campaigns.

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She said citizens should judge leaders based on what they actually accomplished while in office, their efforts to improve people’s lives and their ability to address the challenges facing the community, rather than being entertained by speeches and sweet political talk.

The legislator made the remarks at one of the hotels in Garissa after receiving full support from elders, women and young people from the Reer Afwax sub-clan of the Awliyahan clan.

Welcoming the support, she described it as a clear example of the public’s confidence in her leadership and as evidence of the effective work her office has carried out across the county.

She stressed that voters should devote sufficient time to analysing the performance of everyone seeking office, arguing that leadership should be measured by tangible achievements, not by polished speeches.

“The public should look at what you have done, the results you have produced and the extent of your dedication to serving them. Leadership is not based solely on promises made during campaign periods; it is grounded in demonstrating what you have accomplished and the steps you can take to improve people’s lives,” she said.

The legislator expressed strong confidence that she would retain her seat, noting that her record, close ties with grassroots communities and commitment to serving her constituents would give her an advantage over her competitors.

“I am very confident because I know the extensive work we have done, the communities we have reached and the many people whose lives we have changed,” she said.

She cited the empowerment of women, young people and persons with disabilities (PWDs) as among the main priorities of her office, saying the projects were intended to improve lives and create new opportunities for vulnerable people.

She added that her office had adopted an inclusive development approach to ensure that local residents from different communities benefited equally and fairly from the programmes without discrimination.

The legislator said her office had ensured that educational bursaries were distributed equitably across all areas of Garissa, insisting that political affiliation, clan identity and personal connections should never be conditions for receiving educational support.

Although Udgoon expressed concern over limited financial resources, she assured the public that sustained efforts were being made to ensure deserving students in different parts of the county received assistance to continue their education.

“Although my office has a very limited budget, it has always worked hard to ensure that educational bursaries reach every part of Garissa. We believe every child has the right to an educational opportunity, regardless of where they come from,” she said.

She urged politicians seeking elective positions to conduct campaigns based on mature politics and clear plans, warning against personal attacks, insults and attempts to damage people’s reputations.

She challenged her competitors to present their programmes to voters and explain what they would do for the public instead of wasting time on propaganda and political attacks.

“Everyone should go to the people and present their plan. Tell voters what you will do for them and what you have done before. We should not waste time on insults and pointless rivalry,” she said.

She described personal attacks as outdated and obsolete, arguing that the public deserved leaders capable of engaging in constructive debate and presenting practical solutions to the county’s needs.

“Politics should be built on ideas and development, not insults and attempts to bring down those competing with you. That kind of politics is a thing of the past, and our people deserve better,” she added.

Udgoon won the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket in the 2022 general election, but is expected to face a tough contest in her bid for a second term. Nominated ODM legislator Umulkheir Harun has already announced her interest in the seat, while former Woman Representative Shukran Gure is also seeking to reclaim it.

The political contest is expected to be significantly influenced by political alliances, clan calculations, support from local elders and each candidate’s ability to unite votes across the county.

Udgoon comes from the Reer Harun sub-clan of the Abduwak clan, a powerful political bloc whose internal unity and ability to rally behind a single candidate could have a major bearing on the outcome of the contest.

As various politicians prepare for the 2027 contest, clan agreements and political deals are expected to play an important role in determining the race for the Garissa Woman Representative seat.

The support shown to Udgoon by the Reer Afwax community is expected to provide a major boost to her re-election campaign as alliances and clan consultations intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.