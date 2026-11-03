Bulgarian President Iotova Wins Runoff as Russia-Ukraine War Raises Stakes

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The contest for the largely ceremonial presidency was fought between Ms Iotova, an ally of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, and Andrey Gyurov, a banker and former caretaker prime…

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who supports dialogue with the Kremlin and opposes sending military aid to Ukraine, has secured victory in the country’s presidential runoff.

Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who supports dialogue with the Kremlin and opposes sending military aid to Ukraine, has secured victory in the country’s presidential runoff. The contest for…

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Bulgaria’s President Iliana Iotova, who supports dialogue with the Kremlin and opposes sending military aid to Ukraine, has secured victory in the country’s presidential runoff.

The contest for the largely ceremonial presidency was fought between Ms Iotova, an ally of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, and Andrey Gyurov, a banker and former caretaker prime minister supported by the pro-Western opposition.

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Early estimates from several polling institutes put Ms Iotova’s share of the vote between 57.4% and 58.2%. Mr Gyurov received between 38.6% and 39.6%.

Standing alongside Mr Radev as supporters celebrated, Ms Iotova said her campaign had centred on “incomes, peace and the challenges that lie ahead”.

“From security and defence to our competitiveness and energy independence, I look forward to continuing our joint work. For a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe,” she said on X.

Congratulations to @IlianaIotova on her victory in the presidential elections. From security and defence to our competitiveness and energy independence, I look forward to continuing our joint work. For a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe.

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 1, 2026

The vote took place as Bulgaria faced heightened concern over a string of drone attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

Several ships were hit off Bulgaria in October, with 21 people reported missing. The incidents are believed to be linked to spillover from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Although Mr Radev, a centre-left politician, has said the attacks appeared to benefit Russian interests and summoned Moscow’s ambassador, his government maintains that there is currently no evidence directly tying the incidents to Russia.

“Today, the Bulgarian people have chosen the future over the past,” Mr Radev said. He has also called for continued dialogue with Moscow.

“They have opted for normalcy and a stable, clear path forward.”

Ms Iotova was flanked by Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Rumen Radev as she addressed the media

Ms Iotova, 62, assumed the presidency earlier this year after Mr Radev left the office to contest parliamentary elections.

Her victory puts her on course to become the first elected woman president in Bulgaria, a country of 6.4 million people.

Mr Gyurov, 50, a former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, said he accepted “the results as they are”.

“We have laid a solid foundation upon which we can build,” he said, highlighting the need to pursue unity.

‘Chord of fear’

Bulgaria has traditionally maintained close ties with Russia, but the country remains sharply split over how it should deal with Moscow.

“The sensitive chord of fear regarding war was exploited. Even today, Iotova presented herself as the ‘president of peace,’” said Boryana Dimitrova, a sociologist at the Alpha Research institute.

For Mr Radev and his allies, the election was “crucial for the stability of their hold on power”, she added.

After casting her ballot in Sofia, Ms Iotova said she wanted “Bulgaria to be strong in a strong Europe” while remaining “sovereign in its decisions”.

Bulgaria has been historically close to the Kremlin

A longtime ally of Mr Radev, Ms Iotova backs Bulgaria’s membership of the EU and NATO but argues that peace in Ukraine can be secured only through negotiations.

A former journalist and European Parliament member, she was elected vice-president alongside Mr Radev in 2016 and again in 2021.

After voting, Mr Gyurov said he had chosen a “secure, stable and European Bulgaria”.

The first round, narrowly won by Ms Iotova, saw a record-low turnout of 23%. Participation in the runoff was expected to reach about 27%.

Petar Doitchinov, a 67-year-old retired engineer, said he had stayed away from the first round because he expected the contest to proceed to a runoff.

He said he had voted for “the lesser evil”, explaining that neither candidate reflected his “vision of democracy”.