Puntland State Health Minister Pledges World-Class Hospital to Expand Somalia’s Medical Services

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Faroole appeared with State Minister Ali Mohamed Osman, Director General, advisers and other senior officials for a briefing on efforts to upgrade healthcare facilities and extend services throughout…

Health Minister Mohamed Abdirahmaan Mohamed Faroole announced the proposal while outlining his ministry’s performance, challenges and development priorities before Puntland State’s parliament.

Somalia: Puntland State Plans World-Class Hospital to Bring Specialized Care Closer to Home

AXADLE, Somalia — Puntland State plans to build a world-class hospital offering specialized treatment that many residents currently seek outside the Federal State or abroad, the health minister told lawmakers.

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Health Minister Mohamed Abdirahmaan Mohamed Faroole announced the proposal while outlining his ministry’s performance, challenges and development priorities before Puntland State’s parliament.

Faroole appeared with State Minister Ali Mohamed Osman, Director General, advisers and other senior officials for a briefing on efforts to upgrade healthcare facilities and extend services throughout Puntland State’s regions, districts and remote communities.

The ministry’s report said Puntland State has more than 436 healthcare facilities across its regions, making them central to the delivery of medical services in local communities.

Among the initiatives highlighted by the minister was the creation of a health professionals’ council, which has registered and certified more than 1,000 medical workers.

The ministry also reported progress on a cost recovery policy, the preparation of a 2026-2030 health strategic plan and the establishment of the Puntland State Public Health Institute.

Lawmakers questioned ministry officials about the implementation of healthcare development plans, delays in extending services to remote areas and the number and qualifications of medical workers serving in Puntland State’s health facilities.

In response, Faroole said the ministry would pursue the establishment of a world-class hospital able to provide specialized care that currently compels many Puntland State residents to seek treatment outside the region or overseas.

He further promised to upgrade existing facilities and improve the standard of services provided to the public.

The minister called on lawmakers to back increased funding for the health sector, arguing that additional resources were essential to strengthening medical services and meeting the population’s healthcare needs.

The hearing formed part of the 59th session of Puntland State’s House of Representatives. Speaker Abdirisak Ahmed Said chaired the meeting with First Deputy Speaker Mohamed Baarri Shire and Second Deputy Speaker Mohamed Mahamud Esse.

Puntland State, a Federal State in northeastern Somalia, has long faced difficulties in delivering adequate healthcare, especially in remote communities where medical facilities and trained personnel remain scarce.

The proposed hospital could reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for specialized treatment. However, the ministry did not disclose a construction timeline, location or estimated cost for the project.

AXADLETM