 Skip to content
Tuesday, November 3, 2026 22 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Maghrib 17:43
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: U.S. Plans to Remove South Africa and Rwanda From AGOA Trade Deal
Breaking News
U.S. Plans to Remove South Africa and Rwanda From AGOA Trade DealBulgarian President Iotova Wins Runoff as Russia-Ukraine War Raises StakesSoomaaliya iyo Jabuuti oo kala saxiixday heshiis lagu xoojinayo iskaashiga baarlamaannadaTaliban Expresses Concern Over U.S. Plans to Deport Afghan ImmigrantsIndian Airborne Commandos Recapture Ship Off SomaliaDoorka Baarlamaanka Soomaaliya iyo sida loo doortoU.S. Plans to Remove South Africa and Rwanda From AGOA Trade DealBulgarian President Iotova Wins Runoff as Russia-Ukraine War Raises StakesSoomaaliya iyo Jabuuti oo kala saxiixday heshiis lagu xoojinayo iskaashiga baarlamaannadaTaliban Expresses Concern Over U.S. Plans to Deport Afghan ImmigrantsIndian Airborne Commandos Recapture Ship Off SomaliaDoorka Baarlamaanka Soomaaliya iyo sida loo doorto
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

U.S. Plans to Remove South Africa and Rwanda From AGOA Trade Deal

Follow
By Newsroom November 3, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
U.S. to Cut South Africa, Rwanda from AGOA Trade Deal

South Africa and Rwanda are set to lose access to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) from 1 January 2027 after U.S. President Donald Trump notified Congress that both countries no longer meet the programme’s eligibility requirements.

Washington pointed to trade and investment barriers, as well as national security and foreign policy concerns. It also cited corruption concerns in South Africa and issues involving human rights, political pluralism and workers’ rights in Rwanda. The decision follows increasingly strained ties between the United States and both governments. Rwanda is also under U.S. sanctions over alleged support for M23 rebels operating in eastern DR Congo.

- Advertisement -

South Africa’s Trade Minister Parks Tau called the decision unfortunate, saying the United States had introduced concerns that were not part of ongoing trade negotiations. He said Pretoria would continue expanding its export markets to help safeguard jobs

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,197 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.