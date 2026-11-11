Uganda Law Society urges Somalia’s president to respect Supreme Court rulings

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Mogadishu (AX) — The Uganda Law Society has urged Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to respect Supreme Court rulings that annulled the extension of his presidential term and…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Uganda Law Society has urged Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to respect Supreme Court rulings that annulled the extension of his presidential term and his removal of Supreme Court Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the umbrella body representing Ugandan lawyers expressed deep concern over the legal dispute between Somalia’s presidency and judiciary, noting that Uganda’s nearly two-decade military role in Somalia was intended to help build lasting peace and democratic institutions.

The statement, titled “Uganda Has Shed Blood for Somalia’s Peace. Mogadishu Must Not Let It Be in Vain,” called on the Somali government to respect constitutional term limits, protect judicial independence and comply with Supreme Court rulings.

The association cited the court’s Nov. 5 ruling, which stated that the constitutional amendments approved in March 2026, extending the terms of the president and parliament from four to five years, could not be applied to officials already in office at the time.

The court ruled that Hassan Sheikh’s four-year term ended on May 15, 2026, while the terms of both houses of the Federal Parliament ended on April 14.

It also ordered political stakeholders to agree on an electoral framework within 30 days and hold elections within 90 days.

The Uganda Law Society strongly criticised the president’s Nov. 4 decision to remove Baashe and appoint former Supreme Court Chief Justice Ibrahim Idle Suleiman as his replacement.

The Supreme Court later described the move as unconstitutional and null and void, ruling that the president lacked the authority to remove the chief justice without following the prescribed constitutional procedures.

Despite the ruling, Hassan Sheikh swore in Suleiman on Nov. 7, further escalating the dispute over the leadership of Somalia’s highest court.

Ugandan lawyers said the actions were deeply regrettable, given Uganda’s pivotal role in restoring security in Somalia since it became the first country to deploy troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in March 2007.

“That bloodshed was not solely intended to stop the fighting; it was also meant to help Somalia rebuild as a country founded on peace, dignity, democratic governance and the rule of law. It is unacceptable for that sacrifice to be betrayed by destroying the institutions for whose protection that blood was shed,” they added.

The association also referred to Somalia’s membership in the East African Community, saying Articles 6(d) and 7(2) of the EAC Treaty require member states to uphold democracy, accountability, good governance, human rights and the rule of law.

It also urged the East African Community, the African Union and international diplomats to engage with Somalia’s leadership and encourage compliance with constitutional and regional legal obligations.

Baashe welcomed the appeal in a post on his Facebook page, thanking the Uganda Law Society for its support for judicial independence at what he described as a critical moment for Somalia.

“On behalf of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Somalia, I extend my profound thanks to the Uganda Law Society for its principled position in defending Somalia’s Constitution, judicial independence and the rule of law,” he wrote on his page.

He said the intervention demonstrated that constitutional principles are a shared responsibility among African countries.

“At this decisive moment, your voice reminds us that adherence to the Constitution is a commitment shared by Africa, not a burden for one country alone to carry,” Baashe said.

The chief justice also acknowledged Uganda’s military role in Somalia since 2007, stressing that the sacrifice of Ugandan soldiers could be honoured only by respecting democratic institutions.

“Somalia will never forget that Uganda was the first to stand with us in 2007, and that Ugandan soldiers sacrificed their lives so that our country could recover,” he wrote.

He also thanked Ugandan lawyers and Senior Counsel Abdinasir, who took part in efforts to defend judicial independence.

The development comes as Somalia faces intense debate over constitutional amendments, presidential powers and the federal election timetable.

The federal government maintains that the constitutional amendments provide a legal basis for Hassan Sheikh to remain in office until May 2027 while the country prepares for a one-person, one-vote election.

The Office of the Attorney General rejected the Supreme Court’s ruling on the term of office, questioning the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case and the legal standing of former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, who filed the constitutional petition.

Somalia’s electoral commission has scheduled parliamentary elections for April 15, 2027, while the presidential election has been set for May 15.

Opposition groups and the administrations of Puntland and Jubaland rejected the timetable, arguing that the electoral process lacks an inclusive political agreement.

Hassan Sheikh invited opposition groups and civil society representatives to consultations scheduled to take place in Mogadishu from Nov. 14–18 to resolve the current deadlock.

The constitutional tension comes as the Ugandan government, one of Somalia’s longest-standing military partners, has begun withdrawing troops deployed under a bilateral agreement and is preparing for further changes to its African Union mission.

The Uganda Law Society urged regional and international partners to help resolve Somalia’s political disputes through constitutional procedures and dialogue, rather than by taking steps that could further weaken state institutions.