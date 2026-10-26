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Somalia condemns deadly attack on church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 26, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somalia condemns deadly church attack in Jordan’s Karak province
Soomaaliya oo cambaareysay weerar dhimasho sababay oo lagu qaaday kaniisad ku taal gobolka Karak ee dalka Jordan

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali government has strongly condemned a bloody attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan’s Karak Governorate, expressing its full support for the country’s government and the families affected by the incident.

Jordanian officials confirmed that eight people were killed and several others injured after armed groups opened fire on a funeral being held inside a church in the village of Hmoud, approximately 90 kilometers south of the capital, Amman, on Friday. The death toll, initially reported at seven, rose to eight on Saturday after one of the critically injured victims died in hospital.

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“The Federal Republic of Somalia strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Karak Governorate in our brotherly kingdom of Jordan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of innocent people,” Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement issued on Saturday.

“Somalia deeply understands the immense toll that terrorism takes on human life and unequivocally rejects violence and extremism in all their forms,” the ministry added.

The Somali government extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Jordanian security agencies described the attack as a terrorist act. Health officials said at least 40 people were injured, with dozens still receiving medical care at health facilities on Saturday.

The Jordanian government declared three days of national mourning and ordered flags to be lowered at all government institutions in honor of the victims.

Authorities have not yet publicly disclosed the identities of the attackers or the motive behind the assault. Jordanian security forces continue efforts to identify and arrest those responsible.

King Abdullah II strongly condemned the attack and vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice, while Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan described the shooting as an attack on the entire Jordanian population.

The bloody incident prompted strong condemnation from governments around the world and international organizations in the region and beyond.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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