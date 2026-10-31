Egypt and Somalia discuss regional security at Russia-Africa summit

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, during their meeting held on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit. Photo: Egyptian Cabinet. Egyptian Foreign…

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, during their meeting held on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit. Photo: Egyptian Cabinet.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, held a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

- Advertisement -

A statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the talks between the two officials focused on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.

Badr Abdelatty welcomed the positive momentum in Egypt-Somalia relations, praising the two sides’ commitment to expanding cooperation in the areas of the economy, development and investment.

The minister once again affirmed Egypt’s firm support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, praising efforts to build state institutions and strengthen their national capacity. He also stressed that Egypt fully rejects any unilateral action aimed at undermining Somalia’s territorial unity or violating its sovereignty.

The two diplomats discussed security and political developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, emphasizing the importance of supporting state institutions and safeguarding the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries in the region.

The talks also examined ways to implement the outcomes of the quadrilateral consultative meeting hosted by Egypt in the coastal city of El-Alamein, which is central to efforts to strengthen security, stability and development and prevent tensions in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.