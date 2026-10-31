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Somalia’s Aden Madobe Meets Ethiopian Military Officials as South West State Tensions Rise

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 31, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 3 hours ago 2-minute read
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Somalia’s Aden Madobe Meets Ethiopian Military Officials as South West State Tensions Rise

Somalia: Aden Madobe holds talks with Ethiopian commanders as South West State tensions intensify

BAIDOA, Somalia — South West State leader Aden Madobe has held talks with senior Ethiopian military officers in Baidoa as his administration confronts mounting tensions with forces loyal to former regional president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen.

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The discussions reportedly centered on security arrangements in Baidoa and measures to prevent attacks by fighters aligned with Laftagareen.

The meeting comes as Madobe faces increasing pressure to protect his administration amid renewed clashes and reports that forces loyal to the former regional leader have made gains in parts of the Bay region.

Madobe took control of the South West State administration in March, after Somali federal forces captured Baidoa, removed Laftagareen from office and forced him to flee the city. The seizure followed a political dispute between Laftagareen and the federal government over the region’s leadership and proposed constitutional changes.

Ethiopian troops have continued to operate in parts of South West State as part of international security efforts in Somalia. Their presence has become increasingly sensitive as the political standoff between the two Somali camps has developed into an armed confrontation.

Reports indicate that Ethiopian commanders have refused to take sides, saying their role is to support operations against al-Shabab rather than intervene in a political dispute between Somali factions.

That position creates an additional challenge for Madobe’s administration as it works to reinforce its security presence in and around Baidoa.

In a separate report, Shabelle Media Network said Madobe met with the commander of the African Union peacekeeping force’s Third Sector on Oct. 30. The meeting was publicly characterized as focusing on security cooperation and operations against al-Shabab.

The latest developments highlight the obstacles facing the South West administration as it seeks to consolidate authority while confronting armed opposition from Laftagareen’s supporters.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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