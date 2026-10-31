Kenya, Russia Agree to Halt Recruitment of Kenyans Into Russian Military

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Ruto said Putin had assured him that Kenyans would no longer be recruited by the Russian military. He also announced that Kenya would appoint a defense attaché to…

Under the agreement, Kenya will be classified as a non-source country for recruitment into Russia’s military, shutting down channels used to enlist Kenyan nationals to fight in Russia’s…

Kenya, Russia move to end recruitment of Kenyans into Russian military MOSCOW — Kenya and Russia have agreed to halt the recruitment of Kenyan citizens into the Russian armed…

Kenya, Russia move to end recruitment of Kenyans into Russian military

MOSCOW — Kenya and Russia have agreed to halt the recruitment of Kenyan citizens into the Russian armed forces, President William Ruto said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to Kenya’s State House.

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Under the agreement, Kenya will be classified as a non-source country for recruitment into Russia’s military, shutting down channels used to enlist Kenyan nationals to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine, a statement released after Thursday’s Kremlin meeting said.

Ruto said Putin had assured him that Kenyans would no longer be recruited by the Russian military. He also announced that Kenya would appoint a defense attaché to its embassy in Moscow to coordinate with Russia’s Defense Ministry on bringing back Kenyans who travelled to Russia for military-related purposes.

The attaché will additionally cooperate with Russian authorities on compensation for affected Kenyans and help arrange their safe return, Ruto said.

The deal follows mounting concern in Kenya over reports that its citizens had been recruited to fight for Russia. Some Kenyans are reported to have been killed, gone missing or been captured during the conflict.

Kenyan officials have previously said that some nationals were attracted to Russia by offers of civilian jobs and later enlisted into military service.

Ruto and Putin also used the meeting to discuss wider economic and diplomatic ties. Ruto said the two countries would negotiate a bilateral labor agreement setting out terms for Kenyans who want to live and work in Russia.

The presidents also agreed to consider expanding scholarships for Kenyan students in Russia from 70 to 300. The programs would cover areas including health, artificial intelligence, technology, aviation and cybersecurity.

Ruto said Kenya and Russia would create a joint commission aimed at deepening economic cooperation. He also invited Putin to visit Kenya.

The announcement comes after months of diplomatic efforts by Nairobi to stop the recruitment of its citizens into the Russian military and obtain help for Kenyans already in Russia.

Kenyan media reported the agreement and proposed arrangements for repatriation after the presidents’ meeting at the Kremlin.