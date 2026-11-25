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Attalah was convicted in October for operating a website without a licence, fined three million Egyptian pounds and ordered to shut the publication. Amnesty described the case as…

Egyptian authorities should reopen independent outlet Mada Masr and abandon the charges against its editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah, Amnesty International said before her appeal hearing on 25 November.

Egyptian authorities should reopen independent outlet Mada Masr and abandon the charges against its editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah, Amnesty International said before her appeal hearing on 25 November. Attalah…

Egyptian authorities should reopen independent outlet Mada Masr and abandon the charges against its editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah, Amnesty International said before her appeal hearing on 25 November.

Attalah was convicted in October for operating a website without a licence, fined three million Egyptian pounds and ordered to shut the publication. Amnesty described the case as part of a broader campaign against independent journalism and freedom of expression in Egypt, where journalists and human rights defenders are arrested and prosecuted over their work.

The organisation urged international partners, including the European Union, to press Cairo to safeguard press freedom. Attalah is also facing a separate case over allegations that she published false news, an offence that could result in up to one year in prison.