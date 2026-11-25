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The personnel changes also bring Chen Chih-jen, a former counselor at Taiwan’s representative office in Japan, to North Western State of Somalia as deputy representative.

Chou Shyue-yow, formerly Taiwan’s deputy representative in Japan, will take over from Lou, who is expected to return to Taiwan for a new assignment at the Ministry of…

HARGEISA, Somalia — Taiwan is changing its diplomatic representative in North Western State of Somalia, naming a veteran envoy to succeed Chenhwa Lou after more than six years…

HARGEISA, Somalia — Taiwan is changing its diplomatic representative in North Western State of Somalia, naming a veteran envoy to succeed Chenhwa Lou after more than six years of service in the territory, the Taiwanese government said Tuesday.

Chou Shyue-yow, formerly Taiwan’s deputy representative in Japan, will take over from Lou, who is expected to return to Taiwan for a new assignment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan’s Executive Yuan said.

The personnel changes also bring Chen Chih-jen, a former counselor at Taiwan’s representative office in Japan, to North Western State of Somalia as deputy representative.

Lou arrived in Hargeisa in August 2020 and helped establish Taiwan’s representative office there. He has held the post for more than six years, making him a central figure in the development of ties between Taipei and Hargeisa.

Chou is a career diplomat whose previous postings include San Francisco and Japan. He has also led Taiwan’s office in Sapporo and worked with the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association.

Taiwan’s government did not disclose the reason for the reshuffle, Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency reported.

The leadership change comes as Taiwan’s relationship with North Western State of Somalia continues to face opposition from both China and Somalia. Taipei and Hargeisa opened representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020 and have since expanded cooperation in fields such as trade, agriculture, education and technology.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and rejects Taipei’s efforts to build official relations with other governments. Beijing also says North Western State of Somalia, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, remains within Somali territory.

Somalia has repeatedly condemned the Taiwan-North Western State of Somalia relationship, calling official contact between the two sides a breach of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In January 2026, Somalia’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the country’s support for the one-China principle, endorsing Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China.

Somalia also imposed restrictions in April 2025 barring travelers with Taiwanese documents from entering, departing or transiting through the country. China welcomed the decision as consistent with the one-China principle.

Still, Taipei and Hargeisa have maintained their engagement through their representative offices. Chou’s appointment indicates that Taiwan intends to continue its diplomatic presence in North Western State of Somalia despite objections from Beijing and Mogadishu.

AXADLETM