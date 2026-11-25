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Political freedoms were also a source of concern during Hichilema’s first term. Opposition parties and civil society organisations accused his administration of restricting dissent, charges the government has…

Mundubile, who contested the August election against Hichilema, has denied the allegations. The prosecution comes as concerns grow over political repression in Zambia. Rights groups have accused the…

Opposition leader Brian Mundubile and 12 other people have been formally charged with treason over an alleged plan to remove President Hakainde Hichilema’s government from power. Prosecutors say…

Opposition leader Brian Mundubile and 12 other people have been formally charged with treason over an alleged plan to remove President Hakainde Hichilema’s government from power. Prosecutors say the alleged operation was planned between April and August 2026, and accuse Mundubile and a businessman of financing military training in Russia.

Mundubile, who contested the August election against Hichilema, has denied the allegations. The prosecution comes as concerns grow over political repression in Zambia. Rights groups have accused the authorities of suppressing dissent following the election, which international observer missions said was affected by irregularities. A conviction could result in a life sentence for Mundubile.

Political freedoms were also a source of concern during Hichilema’s first term. Opposition parties and civil society organisations accused his administration of restricting dissent, charges the government has rejected.