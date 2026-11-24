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Morocco was consequently awarded a 3-0 victory. Senegal's football federation has called the decision unfair and appealed to CAS, seeking restoration of the original result. The verdict could…

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the January final. In March, however, the Confederation of African Football's appeals board overturned the result, concluding that Senegal had…

A ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) could finally settle the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, with Senegal challenging the decision…

A ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) could finally settle the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, with Senegal challenging the decision to remove its title and hand the championship to Morocco.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 after extra time in the January final. In March, however, the Confederation of African Football’s appeals board overturned the result, concluding that Senegal had forfeited the match after its players left the pitch in protest at a controversial penalty decision.

Morocco was consequently awarded a 3-0 victory. Senegal’s football federation has called the decision unfair and appealed to CAS, seeking restoration of the original result. The verdict could carry broader significance for CAF’s credibility and the enforcement of tournament regulations. CAS’s ruling will be final, except for limited grounds for a further challenge before Switzerland’s highest court, potentially ending the months-long dispute.