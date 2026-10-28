Egyptian Court Orders Closure of Independent News Website Mada Masr

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Mada Masr said it would appeal the decision, which has prompted condemnation from international press freedom and human rights groups. The case has renewed alarm over mounting restrictions…

The ruling also calls for Mada Masr’s equipment to be confiscated. Founded in 2013, the publication is among Egypt’s few remaining independent news organisations and is recognised for…

Egyptian authorities have ordered the closure of independent news outlet Mada Masr after a court convicted editor-in-chief Lina Attalah of operating without a licence. Attalah was briefly detained…

Egyptian authorities have ordered the closure of independent news outlet Mada Masr after a court convicted editor-in-chief Lina Attalah of operating without a licence. Attalah was briefly detained and later released after the outlet paid a $53,400 fine.

The ruling also calls for Mada Masr’s equipment to be confiscated. Founded in 2013, the publication is among Egypt’s few remaining independent news organisations and is recognised for reporting on corruption, human rights abuses and the military’s influential role.

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Mada Masr said it would appeal the decision, which has prompted condemnation from international press freedom and human rights groups. The case has renewed alarm over mounting restrictions on independent journalism in Egypt, where the outlet has endured years of legal challenges.