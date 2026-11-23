This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukrainian naval drones sank a Russian warship and hit a cargo vessel near Libya, as the United Nations demanded an independent…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukrainian naval drones sank a Russian warship and hit a cargo vessel near Libya, as the United Nations demanded an independent inquiry into attacks off the North African country’s coast.

According to Zelenskyy, seven Ukrainian-made naval drones destroyed the corvette Merkury, one of Russia’s newest warships, which entered service in 2023. He also said a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter was destroyed.

The other vessel targeted was the dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy alleged Russia had been using to move weapons.

“We continue operations in designated waters,” he wrote on Telegram.

The statement came a day after reports of attacks off Benghazi in eastern Libya. Local officials said drones struck a Russian ship and a second vessel. All crew members were rescued and treated for minor injuries.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya voiced “serious concern” and urged “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.”

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said on X.

Initial accounts from Libyan authorities varied over both the location and the nature of the blasts. Early reports said a fire had broken out at an ammunition depot at a naval base. The eastern administration later said an explosion occurred aboard a Russian ship berthed at the port.

“It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones,” an official statement said. “The ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was for refueling and resupply.”

Merchant vessel targeted

Officials separately said explosive-laden naval drones targeted a merchant ship off Benghazi. Reports identified the second vessel as sailing under a Maltese flag.

Libya Alhadath television reported that naval and air force units intercepted more than 12 explosive-laden naval drones near the city. It later said the fire had been extinguished. Al-Masar TV had earlier reported that civil defense crews were sent to a military facility to contain the blaze.

Libya’s eastern administration said it would open a joint investigation with Russia and emphasized that the country was “not a party to the Russian-Ukrainian war.”

The U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli warned against drawing civilian ports and facilities into foreign conflicts. It rejected efforts to make Libya “an arena for international conflicts” or to use its territory for military or logistical operations that could endanger the country’s security or sovereignty.

The reported attacks came as Ukraine expanded strikes against Russian targets well beyond the front lines. On Saturday, a drone hit a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea near Finnish waters. Finland’s border guard blamed Ukraine for that attack.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials said Monday that Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in the Kyiv region, including victims at an apartment building and a supermarket.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in 2022, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.

The incidents near Libya were not the first attacks against Russian shipping in the area. In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast after an attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine.

The vessel was part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which transports oil and gas while circumventing Western restrictions. Ukraine has acknowledged several attacks on the fleet, including one in the Mediterranean in December.

Libya has endured violence and political instability since longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi was overthrown in 2011.

The country remains split between the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and an eastern administration supported by military commander Khalifa Hifter.