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Ukraine’s claimed strikes on Russian vessels near Libya have pushed the war’s fallout deeper into the Mediterranean, prompting warnings from Moscow and condemnation by Libyan officials over risks…

Ukraine’s claimed strikes on Russian vessels near Libya have pushed the war’s fallout deeper into the Mediterranean, prompting warnings from Moscow and condemnation by Libyan officials over risks to regional security and energy routes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said seven Ukrainian-made naval drones sank the Russian corvette Merkury off Libya’s coast and destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter. Commissioned in 2023, the Merkury was one of Russia’s newest warships.

Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian forces hit the MV Angara, a cargo ship he accused Moscow of using to move weapons.

“We continue operations in designated waters,” Zelenskyy said.

Painful consequences

The Kremlin acknowledged Zelenskyy’s statement without confirming that the corvette had been sunk. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, called the reported operation near Libya, along with attacks on Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea, “a very dangerous trend.”

“The Defense Ministry is dealing with this matter, and information will also be provided through the Defense Ministry if deemed appropriate,” Peskov said.

Peskov added that Russia would maintain large-scale attacks on what he called Ukrainian military infrastructure, warning that the strikes would bring “very painful consequences for the Kyiv regime.”

The statements came after drones struck a Russian ship moored in Benghazi and another cargo vessel offshore on Sunday, according to Libyan officials and local media. The attack at the port injured at least 10 people, including Russian and Libyan crew members, authorities said.

Libyan reports identified the offshore ship as flying the Maltese flag and said its crew had been evacuated. Zelenskyy, however, described the vessel targeted by Ukrainian forces as Russian.

Libya’s eastern administration said the ship had stopped to refuel and take on supplies while heading back to Russia. It said authorities had opened a joint investigation with Moscow.

Libya’s Presidential Council condemned the attacks as a breach of the country’s sovereignty. It warned that using Libya as a venue for foreign hostilities could endanger Mediterranean security and threaten energy supplies.

In a statement signed by Deputy Chairman Musa al-Koni, the council said the attacks hit Benghazi’s seaport and a vital facility, causing damage and injuring civilians.

The council held Ukraine “fully responsible,” calling the attacks “a declaration of war against the Libyan state.” It also warned Kyiv against turning Libya into “an arena for settling scores.”

Libyan officials said they would pursue legal and diplomatic measures, including taking the matter to the International Court of Justice, the U.N. Security Council and other international bodies. The council requested an emergency Security Council meeting and called for Zelenskyy to be added to a terrorism list.

‘Serious concern’

The council also asked Libya’s joint military committees to convene urgently and demanded a neutral, transparent international inquiry.

“Libya’s sovereignty, security and territorial unity are not subject to bargaining,” it said.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya separately voiced “serious concern” and called for “an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.”

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said on X.

The Tripoli-based government likewise opposed using civilian ports and facilities for operations tied to conflicts abroad. It warned that military or logistical activity could put Libya’s security and sovereignty at risk.

The reported strikes illustrated how far Ukrainian operations against Russian shipping have expanded, reaching from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean.

On Saturday, drones hit the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the eastern Baltic Sea. Finland’s military said Ukraine was the likely perpetrator. The vessel later drifted into Finnish waters, where its 16 crew members were transferred to another Russian ship.

The reported attacks near Libya were not the first against Russian shipping off North Africa. In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast after an attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin attributed to Ukraine.

The ship belonged to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, which moves oil and gas while avoiding Western restrictions. Ukraine has acknowledged some strikes against vessels in the fleet, including an attack in the Mediterranean last December.

The conflict also continued within Ukraine. Russian strikes killed at least 12 people in the Kyiv region on Monday, including victims at an apartment building and a supermarket, authorities said.

Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began in 2022, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Libya remains exposed to outside intervention after years of conflict and instability that followed the 2011 overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi.

The country remains split between the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and an eastern administration supported by military commander Khalifa Hifter.