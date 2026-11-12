Ghana’s Government Hires Civil Rights Lawyer After Murders in the U.S.

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Ghana's Foreign Ministry said the decision underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of its citizens living abroad.

Ghana has turned to prominent U.S. civil rights attorney Ben Crump to help pursue justice for Ghanaians killed in the United States. The country's Permanent Mission in New…

Ghana has turned to prominent U.S. civil rights attorney Ben Crump to help pursue justice for Ghanaians killed in the United States. The country’s Permanent Mission in New…

Ghana has turned to prominent U.S. civil rights attorney Ben Crump to help pursue justice for Ghanaians killed in the United States. The country’s Permanent Mission in New York will engage Crump to support the cases, with no cost to Ghanaian taxpayers.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry said the decision underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of its citizens living abroad.

The government also recognized the cooperation of U.S. authorities as Ghana and the United States work together to seek justice for the victims.