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DR Congo Sentences 66 Soldiers to Death for Cowardice

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By Newsroom November 10, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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DR Congo Sentences 66 Soldiers to Death for Cowardice

At least 66 soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been sentenced to death after abandoning their posts during battles with rebel fighters in North Kivu province.

The military court in Walikale convicted the soldiers of cowardice, mutiny and disobeying orders following a trial involving 71 troops. Four soldiers were acquitted, while another received a 10-year prison sentence. The army said the proceedings were intended to reinforce discipline as government forces fight armed groups, including the M23-led rebel coalition.

The verdicts come as concerns grow over discipline, inadequate equipment and low morale in the Congolese army. DR Congo restored the death penalty in 2024 after a 20-year moratorium, a decision criticised by rights groups. Since the start of 2025, at least 381 soldiers have been sentenced to death.

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