Somalia and Djibouti sign agreement to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

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Djibouti City (AX) – The governments of Somalia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum of understanding in Djibouti City to strengthen cooperation between the two parliaments, focusing on…

Djibouti City (AX) – The governments of Somalia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum of understanding in Djibouti City to strengthen cooperation between the two parliaments, focusing on improving legislation, enhancing legislative institutions and exchanging professional expertise.

The agreement was jointly signed on Monday by the Speaker of Somalia’s House of the People and the Speaker of Djibouti’s National Assembly, Dileita Mohamed Dileita.

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The provisions of the agreement stipulate that the two legislatures will cooperate on improving the legislative process, training and developing parliamentary staff, conducting legal research, and modernizing the administrative operations of the institutions.

The memorandum also paves the way for closer relations between the standing committees of the two parliaments, the use of modern technology, information security protection, and the establishment of parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries.

The two officials also agreed to coordinate their positions on issues discussed at regional and international parliamentary forums and conferences.

Following the signing ceremony, Dileita welcomed the fruitful discussions he held with the Somali delegation, noting that the exchange of views had produced practical results beneficial to both sides.

The Speaker of Somalia’s parliament, for his part, affirmed that Mogadishu is committed to strengthening its fraternal ties with Djibouti, particularly in the areas of knowledge-sharing and cooperation between government institutions.

The agreement follows broad efforts by the two neighboring countries to expand their bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between their various institutions.