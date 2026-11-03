 Skip to content
Tuesday, November 3, 2026 22 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Asr 15:04
Muqdisho 29°C
Breaking: Somalia and Djibouti sign agreement to strengthen parliamentary cooperation
Breaking News
Somalia and Djibouti sign agreement to strengthen parliamentary cooperationTaliban Expresses Concern Over U.S. Plans to Deport Afghan ImmigrantsIndian Airborne Commandos Recapture Ship Off SomaliaDoorka Baarlamaanka Soomaaliya iyo sida loo doortoXildhibaan Soomaaliyeed oo diiday in ciidamada Macawisley ee gobolka Hiiraan lagu tilmaamo jabhadMutharika Tells Malawians: ‘Everything Is Under Control’Somalia and Djibouti sign agreement to strengthen parliamentary cooperationTaliban Expresses Concern Over U.S. Plans to Deport Afghan ImmigrantsIndian Airborne Commandos Recapture Ship Off SomaliaDoorka Baarlamaanka Soomaaliya iyo sida loo doortoXildhibaan Soomaaliyeed oo diiday in ciidamada Macawisley ee gobolka Hiiraan lagu tilmaamo jabhadMutharika Tells Malawians: ‘Everything Is Under Control’
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News Af-Soomaali

Somalia and Djibouti sign agreement to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk November 3, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somalia, Djibouti sign agreement to strengthen parliamentary cooperation
Soomaaliya iyo Jabuuti oo kala saxiixday heshiis lagu xoojinayo iskaashiga baarlamaannada

Djibouti City (AX) – The governments of Somalia and Djibouti have signed a memorandum of understanding in Djibouti City to strengthen cooperation between the two parliaments, focusing on improving legislation, enhancing legislative institutions and exchanging professional expertise.

The agreement was jointly signed on Monday by the Speaker of Somalia’s House of the People and the Speaker of Djibouti’s National Assembly, Dileita Mohamed Dileita.

- Advertisement -

The provisions of the agreement stipulate that the two legislatures will cooperate on improving the legislative process, training and developing parliamentary staff, conducting legal research, and modernizing the administrative operations of the institutions.

The memorandum also paves the way for closer relations between the standing committees of the two parliaments, the use of modern technology, information security protection, and the establishment of parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries.

The two officials also agreed to coordinate their positions on issues discussed at regional and international parliamentary forums and conferences.

Following the signing ceremony, Dileita welcomed the fruitful discussions he held with the Somali delegation, noting that the exchange of views had produced practical results beneficial to both sides.

The Speaker of Somalia’s parliament, for his part, affirmed that Mogadishu is committed to strengthening its fraternal ties with Djibouti, particularly in the areas of knowledge-sharing and cooperation between government institutions.

The agreement follows broad efforts by the two neighboring countries to expand their bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between their various institutions.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,997 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.