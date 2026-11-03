Mutharika Tells Malawians: ‘Everything Is Under Control’

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The government has offered limited information about Mutharika’s repeated visits to South Africa. His latest trip, the fifth this year, has been described only as a private visit.

Questions about the president’s health have intensified as Malawi faces persistent power outages and severe shortages of essential goods, including fuel.

President Peter Mutharika has sought to quell concerns over his extended absence from Malawi, insisting he remains firmly in charge of the country after spending three weeks in…

President Peter Mutharika has sought to quell concerns over his extended absence from Malawi, insisting he remains firmly in charge of the country after spending three weeks in South Africa. In an interview at State House, he said he was dealing with “a few things” and assured Malawians that “everything is under control – nobody should complain”.

Questions about the president’s health have intensified as Malawi faces persistent power outages and severe shortages of essential goods, including fuel.

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The government has offered limited information about Mutharika’s repeated visits to South Africa. His latest trip, the fifth this year, has been described only as a private visit.