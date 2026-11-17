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Mogadishu — The governments of Somalia and Türkiye on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding laying the foundation for broad cooperation on social services, family protection, and safeguarding…

Mogadishu — The governments of Somalia and Türkiye on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding laying the foundation for broad cooperation on social services, family protection, and safeguarding the fundamental rights of women and children.

The historic agreement was signed in Antalya, Türkiye, during the United Nations COP31 climate conference. It was signed on behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia by the Minister of Family Development and Human Rights, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, while Türkiye was represented by its Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş.

According to Somalia’s Ministry of Family Development and Human Rights, the memorandum will establish a formal framework for the two sides to cooperate on developing social welfare policies, exchanging skills and knowledge, and improving care services provided to vulnerable groups.

The agreement specifically covers protecting the rights of women and children, combating and preventing various forms of violence against women, and taking practical measures to shield children from risks arising from the internet and modern technology platforms.

The plan also provides for joint efforts to improve health and education services, with particular priority given to implementing care and rehabilitation programmes for people with disabilities and older people in need of specialised assistance.

The two governments also agreed to jointly organise vocational training, conferences, and seminars to enhance the knowledge of social services personnel, strengthen their professional skills, and accelerate the exchange of work experience.

“This agreement represents an important step in the process of developing social services in Somalia,” Al-Makhzoumi said, noting that the Somali government aims to fully benefit from the experience of close partner countries, particularly Türkiye, to strengthen family security and ensure the safety and rights of women and children.

The Somali minister also delivered a speech at a panel discussion held on the sidelines of COP31, which focused on the consequences of climate change, its links to social welfare, and advancing women’s empowerment.

She said recurring droughts and floods had dealt a severe blow to Somali families, particularly women and children, who face difficult circumstances as climate-related challenges have disrupted their livelihoods and access to essential services needed for survival.

Al-Makhzoumi called on the international community to direct climate adaptation funding to communities directly affected by the crisis, particularly families living in rural areas that suffer the worst impacts of severe droughts and floods.

The minister also stressed the importance of fully involving women in the development of climate policies and environmental adaptation strategies, given their essential role in strengthening resilience and safeguarding communities.

The bilateral agreement comes as Somalia is making strong efforts to secure international support to develop essential social services and assist people affected by humanitarian conditions and natural disasters resulting from climate change.

Türkiye has been one of Somalia’s most steadfast partners since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a historic visit to Mogadishu in 2011, when the country was facing severe drought and widespread famine that threatened millions of people.

Since then, the Ankara government has provided Somalia with sustained humanitarian assistance and funded major projects in education, healthcare, economic infrastructure reconstruction, and the strengthening of state institutions.

In addition, the two countries have further expanded their broad cooperation in defence, the development and training of the armed forces, maritime security, and the utilisation of energy resources.

The new memorandum will further deepen relations between the two governments, this time focusing on improving social well-being, family protection, and assistance for the most vulnerable members of Somali society.